Rohstoffe im Februar 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

01.03.25 03:51 Uhr
Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.: So entwickelten sich die Rohstoffpreise im Februar 2025 | finanzen.net

Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den Februar 2025 finden Sie hier.

Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.602,85 USD -26,00 USD -0,99%
Baumwolle
0,64 USD -0,01 USD -2,23%
Bleipreis
1.980,10 USD -0,55 USD -0,03%
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,67 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,83%
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
94,59 EUR -2,13 EUR -2,20%
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,82 USD -0,12 USD -3,05%
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
Goldpreis
2.858,62 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Haferpreis
3,53 USD -0,04 USD -0,98%
Heizölpreis
62,34 USD -1,06 USD -1,67%
Holzpreis
637,00 USD 6,00 USD 0,95%
Kaffeepreis
3,79 USD 0,02 USD 0,41%
Kakaopreis
7.365,00 GBP 33,00 GBP 0,45%
Kohlepreis
101,90 USD 2,90 USD 2,93%
Kupferpreis
9.338,06 USD -43,25 USD -0,46%
Lebendrindpreis
1,98 USD -0,02 USD -0,77%
Lebendschweinpreis
0,84 USD -0,00 USD -0,27%
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,84 USD -0,00 USD -0,27%
Maispreis
4,53 USD -0,11 USD -2,37%
Mastrindpreis
2,75 USD -0,02 USD -0,67%
Milchpreis
20,23 USD 0,02 USD 0,10%
Naphthapreis (European)
654,31 USD -0,78 USD -0,12%
Nickelpreis
15.454,00 USD -203,01 USD -1,30%
Ölpreis (Brent)
73,16 USD -0,72 USD -0,97%
Ölpreis (WTI)
69,94 USD -0,19 USD -0,27%
Orangensaftpreis
2,96 USD -0,00 USD -0,10%
Palladiumpreis
926,50 USD 4,00 USD 0,43%
Palmölpreis
4.729,00 MYR 33,00 MYR 0,70%
Platinpreis
949,50 USD -7,00 USD -0,73%
Rapspreis
532,75 EUR -5,50 EUR -1,02%
Reispreis
13,28 USD -0,02 USD -0,11%
Silberpreis
31,16 USD -0,15 USD -0,48%
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
291,70 USD 0,70 USD 0,24%
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,44 USD -0,01 USD -2,95%
Sojabohnenpreis
10,12 USD -0,13 USD -1,29%
Super Benzin
1,73 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,52%
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
Weizenpreis
221,75 EUR 1,25 EUR 0,57%
Zinkpreis
2.762,53 USD -38,87 USD -1,39%
Zinnpreis
31.325,00 USD -468,50 USD -1,47%
Zuckerpreis
0,20 USD -0,00 USD -0,81%
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im Februar 2025.

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.02.2025 und dem 28.02.2025. Stand ist der 28.02.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -37,26 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -14,47 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -8,61 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Maispreis

Maispreis: -5,81 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Reispreis

Reispreis: -4,98 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -4,85 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -4,76 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,35 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 24: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -4,18 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 23: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -4,05 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -3,76 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -3,41 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -3,03 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -2,78 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 18: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 13: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,40 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 1,44 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,70 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 1,97 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 3,22 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 3,34 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 4,16 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 5,07 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 6,42 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 26,97 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

