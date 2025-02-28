Rohstoffe im Februar 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den Februar 2025 finden Sie hier.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.02.2025 und dem 28.02.2025. Stand ist der 28.02.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -37,26 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -14,47 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -8,61 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Maispreis
Maispreis: -5,81 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Reispreis
Reispreis: -4,98 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -4,85 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -4,76 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,35 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 24: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -4,18 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 23: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -4,05 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -3,76 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -3,41 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -3,03 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -2,78 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 18: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -1,14 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -0,93 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,24 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0,36 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 13: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 0,53 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,84 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,19 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 1,40 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 1,44 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 1,70 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 1,97 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 3,22 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 3,34 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 4,16 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 5,07 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 6,42 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 26,97 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
