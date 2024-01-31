DAX16.904 -0,4%ESt504.648 -0,3%MSCIW3.205 -1,0%Dow38.150 -0,8%Nas15.164 -2,2%Bitcoin38.939 -1,2%Euro1,0820 +0,1%Öl81,12 -0,7%Gold2.047 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Microsoft 870747 NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F Amazon 906866 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Plug Power A1JA81 BYD A0M4W9 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NEL ASA A0B733 Apple 865985 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX fällt letztlich zurück -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Fed belässt Leitzins -- Microsoft überzeugt mit Gewinnentwicklung -- AMD-Prognose unter den Erwartungen -- adidas, Alphabet, Walmart, Tesla im Fokus
Top News
Nach US-Zulassung der Bitcoin-Spot-ETFs: Darum dürfte der NASDAQ-Titel MicroStrategy 2024 Probleme bekommen
Empfehlung von JPMorgan und Morgan Stanley: Investition in 5-jährige Staatsanleihen
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Rohstoffe im Januar 2024: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

01.02.24 03:25 Uhr
Rohstoffe im Januar 2024: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co. | finanzen.net

Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den Januar 2024 finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.279,80 USD 5,30 USD 0,23%
News
Baumwolle
0,85 USD 0,00 USD 0,22%
News
Bleipreis
2.172,85 USD 8,50 USD 0,39%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,72 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,35%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
91,00 EUR 1,00 EUR 1,11%
News
Eisenerzpreis
135,61 USD 0,06 USD 0,04%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,15 USD 0,02 USD 0,75%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.047,53 USD 8,43 USD 0,41%
News
Haferpreis
3,77 USD -0,06 USD -1,63%
News
Heizölpreis
73,70 USD -0,53 USD -0,71%
News
Holzpreis
561,50 USD -8,00 USD -1,40%
News
Kaffeepreis
1,94 USD -0,01 USD -0,31%
News
Kakaopreis
3.873,00 GBP 8,00 GBP 0,21%
News
Kohlepreis
99,75 USD 4,05 USD 4,23%
News
Kupferpreis
8.500,65 USD 39,15 USD 0,46%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,78 USD -0,00 USD -0,17%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,76 USD 0,01 USD 0,99%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,76 USD 0,01 USD 0,99%
News
Maispreis
4,47 USD -0,02 USD -0,33%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,41 USD -0,01 USD -0,24%
News
Milchpreis
16,04 USD -0,05 USD -0,31%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
638,96 USD -0,43 USD -0,07%
News
Nickelpreis
16.064,00 USD -62,00 USD -0,38%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
81,11 USD -0,60 USD -0,73%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
76,41 USD 0,57 USD 0,75%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,56 USD 0,05 USD 1,34%
News
Palladiumpreis
984,50 USD -10,50 USD -1,06%
News
Palmölpreis
3.815,00 MYR -54,00 MYR -1,40%
News
Platinpreis
924,50 USD -2,00 USD -0,22%
News
Rapspreis
423,75 EUR 3,50 EUR 0,83%
News
Reispreis
17,97 USD 0,11 USD 0,59%
News
Silberpreis
22,98 USD 0,02 USD 0,09%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
369,70 USD 1,20 USD 0,33%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,46 USD -0,00 USD -0,43%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12,20 USD -0,03 USD -0,20%
News
Super Benzin
1,74 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,51%
News
Uranpreis
100,50 USD 0,50 USD 0,50%
News
Weizenpreis
211,00 EUR -2,75 EUR -1,29%
News
Zinkpreis
2.517,60 USD -41,75 USD -1,63%
News
Zinnpreis
26.000,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,24 USD 0,00 USD 0,21%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im Januar 2024.

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.01.2024 und dem 31.01.2024. Stand ist der 31.01.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -14,34 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 31: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -10,60 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -6,61 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 29: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -6,57 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 28: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -6,38 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Maispreis

Maispreis: -5,10 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -4,94 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -4,60 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,17 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 23: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -3,25 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -3,06 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -2,86 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -1,55 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,92 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,63 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,75 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 2,01 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 2,30 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 3,38 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Reispreis

Reispreis: 3,87 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 4,94 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 5,79 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 6,07 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 6,57 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 8,56 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 5: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 10,05 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 10,24 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 11,56 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 11,76 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 14,29 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis