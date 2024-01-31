Rohstoffe im Januar 2024: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den Januar 2024 finden Sie hier.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.01.2024 und dem 31.01.2024. Stand ist der 31.01.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -14,34 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 31: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -10,60 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -6,61 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 29: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -6,57 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 28: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -6,38 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Maispreis
Maispreis: -5,10 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -4,94 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -4,60 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,17 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 23: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -3,25 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -3,06 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -2,86 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -1,55 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -0,92 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,63 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -0,16 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,75 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 2,01 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 2,30 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 3,19 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 3,38 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Reispreis
Reispreis: 3,87 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 4,94 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 5,79 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 6,07 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 6,57 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 8,56 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 5: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 10,05 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 10,24 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 11,56 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 11,76 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 14,29 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
