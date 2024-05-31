DAX18.498 ±0,0%ESt504.984 ±0,0%MSCIW3.445 +0,7%Dow38.686 +1,5%Nas16.735 ±-0,0%Bitcoin62.251 +0,1%Euro1,0851 +0,2%Öl81,63 -0,4%Gold2.328 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 NEL ASA A0B733 Rheinmetall 703000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Salesforce A0B87V Dell Technologies A2N6WP Bayer BAY001 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Bank 514000 Plug Power A1JA81 Tesla A1CX3T SAP 716460 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach US-Preisdaten: Wall Street schließt uneins -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Deutsche Bank überrascht mit Aussagen zu Anleihegeschäft -- SYNLAB-Anleger erhalten Kaufangebot -- NIO, NEL, Dell im Fokus
Top News
Mai 2024: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
Rohstoffe im Mai 2024: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Rohstoffe im Mai 2024: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

01.06.24 03:43 Uhr
Mai 2024: Performance der Rohstoffpreise - Gold, Öl und weitere im Vergleich | finanzen.net

Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den Mai 2024 finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.714,96 USD 11,61 USD 0,43%
News
Baumwolle
0,76 USD -0,02 USD -2,47%
News
Bleipreis
2.246,00 USD 22,00 USD 0,99%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,65 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,49%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
107,83 EUR -1,48 EUR -1,35%
News
Eisenerzpreis
117,62 USD -0,12 USD -0,10%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,58 USD 0,01 USD 0,35%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.327,82 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,86 USD 0,01 USD 0,26%
News
Heizölpreis
62,34 USD -0,26 USD -0,42%
News
Holzpreis
508,00 USD -10,00 USD -1,93%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,21 USD -0,13 USD -5,52%
News
Kakaopreis
7.410,00 GBP -132,00 GBP -1,75%
News
Kohlepreis
103,65 USD -3,10 USD -2,90%
News
Kupferpreis
9.913,23 USD -103,27 USD -1,03%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,82 USD -0,01 USD -0,59%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,94 USD 0,00 USD 0,35%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,94 USD 0,00 USD 0,35%
News
Maispreis
4,46 USD -0,03 USD -0,61%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,56 USD -0,03 USD -1,10%
News
Milchpreis
18,63 USD 0,03 USD 0,16%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
662,10 USD -0,08 USD -0,01%
News
Nickelpreis
19.829,00 USD 63,00 USD 0,32%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
81,63 USD -0,30 USD -0,37%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
77,16 USD -0,71 USD -0,91%
News
Orangensaftpreis
4,37 USD -0,20 USD -4,37%
News
Palladiumpreis
914,50 USD -36,00 USD -3,79%
News
Palmölpreis
4.069,00 MYR 82,00 MYR 2,06%
News
Platinpreis
1.038,50 USD 7,00 USD 0,68%
News
Rapspreis
487,00 EUR 1,00 EUR 0,21%
News
Reispreis
17,70 USD -0,11 USD -0,62%
News
Silberpreis
30,40 USD -0,80 USD -2,56%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
364,90 USD 0,60 USD 0,16%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,45 USD -0,00 USD -0,59%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12,05 USD -0,06 USD -0,45%
News
Super Benzin
1,79 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,22%
News
Uranpreis
89,90 USD -0,40 USD -0,44%
News
Weizenpreis
259,25 EUR 0,25 EUR 0,10%
News
Zinkpreis
2.914,38 USD -98,40 USD -3,27%
News
Zinnpreis
33.300,00 USD 162,50 USD 0,49%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,18 USD 0,00 USD 0,88%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im Mai 2024.

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.05.2024 und dem 31.05.2024. Stand ist der 31.05.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Reispreis

Reispreis: -6,69 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -5,26 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -5,10 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -4,15 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -3,23 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -2,73 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,39 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,56 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,08 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 1,32 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 1,37 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 2,31 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 3,18 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 4,58 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 4,60 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 4,65 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 12: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 4,99 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 6,16 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 6,28 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 6,42 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 6,64 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 7: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 6,71 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 6: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 8,18 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 10,64 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 10,91 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 13,77 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 25,98 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 32,64 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis