Rohstoffe im Mai 2024: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den Mai 2024 finden Sie hier.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.05.2024 und dem 31.05.2024. Stand ist der 31.05.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Reispreis
Reispreis: -6,69 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -5,26 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -5,10 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -4,15 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -3,23 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -2,73 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -2,49 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -2,30 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -0,39 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 0,56 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,08 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 1,32 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 1,32 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Maispreis
Maispreis: 1,35 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 1,37 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 2,31 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 3,18 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 4,58 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 4,60 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 4,65 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 12: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 4,99 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 6,16 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 6,28 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 6,42 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 6,64 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 7: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 6,71 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 6: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 8,18 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 10,64 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 10,91 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 13,77 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 25,98 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 32,64 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Weitere News
Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com