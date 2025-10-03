Rohstoffe im September 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Welche Rohstoffe haben im September Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.
Platz 32: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.09.2025 und dem 30.09.2025. Stand ist der 30.09.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -10,61 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -5,99 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 29: Reispreis
Reispreis: -5,09 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -4,79 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -4,55 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -3,92 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 25: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -3,18 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 24: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -1,95 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -1,92 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 22: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -1,57 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -1,31 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -1,14 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -0,65 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -0,21 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,09 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 0,13 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,63 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 1,40 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 2,46 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 3,24 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 4,37 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 4,72 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 4,74 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 5,26 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Maispreis
Maispreis: 5,28 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 10,33 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 4: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 10,36 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 10,45 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 11,32 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 12,29 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com