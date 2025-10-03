DAX24.423 +1,3%Est505.646 +1,2%MSCI World4.332 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto16,46 +1,0%Nas22.844 +0,4%Bitcoin102.289 -0,5%Euro1,1724 ±0,0%Öl64,35 +0,1%Gold3.858 ±0,0%
Rohstoffe im September 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

03.10.25 03:59 Uhr
Rohstoffmärkte im September 2025: So bewegten sich Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co. | finanzen.net

Welche Rohstoffe haben im September Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.703,15 USD 13,11 USD 0,49%
News
Baumwolle
0,64 USD -0,01 USD -0,95%
News
Bleipreis
1.987,35 USD 29,60 USD 1,51%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,59 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,44%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
91,25 EUR 0,60 EUR 0,66%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,43 USD 0,03 USD 0,82%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
3.857,55 USD 1,02 USD 0,03%
News
Haferpreis
3,00 USD -0,00 USD -0,08%
News
Heizölpreis
59,44 USD 0,26 USD 0,45%
News
Holzpreis
614,50 USD 2,00 USD 0,33%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,80 USD -0,05 USD -1,25%
News
Kakaopreis
4.498,00 GBP -199,00 GBP -4,24%
News
Kohlepreis
92,00 USD -0,80 USD -0,86%
News
Kupferpreis
10.454,30 USD 191,40 USD 1,86%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,31 USD -0,01 USD -0,32%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,99 USD 0,00 USD 0,31%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,99 USD 0,00 USD 0,31%
News
Maispreis
4,21 USD -0,01 USD -0,12%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,55 USD -0,04 USD -1,17%
News
Milchpreis
17,33 USD -0,10 USD -0,57%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
532,93 USD -4,92 USD -0,92%
News
Nickelpreis
15.104,00 USD 141,50 USD 0,95%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
64,35 USD 0,03 USD 0,05%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
60,71 USD 0,02 USD 0,03%
News
Orangensaftpreis
2,32 USD 0,03 USD 1,22%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.250,50 USD 6,00 USD 0,48%
News
Palmölpreis
4.407,00 MYR 53,00 MYR 1,22%
News
Platinpreis
1.569,00 USD 8,00 USD 0,51%
News
Rapspreis
461,75 EUR -4,00 EUR -0,86%
News
Reispreis
11,07 USD 0,07 USD 0,59%
News
Silberpreis
46,90 USD -0,09 USD -0,19%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
271,60 USD 6,70 USD 2,53%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,20%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,22 USD -0,01 USD -0,07%
News
Super Benzin
1,67 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,18%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
188,00 EUR 0,75 EUR 0,40%
News
Zinkpreis
3.101,15 USD 75,30 USD 2,49%
News
Zinnpreis
36.350,00 USD 361,50 USD 1,00%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,16 USD 0,00 USD 1,67%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im September 2025.

Platz 32: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.09.2025 und dem 30.09.2025. Stand ist der 30.09.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -10,61 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -5,99 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 29: Reispreis

Reispreis: -5,09 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -4,79 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 27: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -4,55 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -3,92 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 25: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -3,18 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 24: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -1,95 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -1,92 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Wer­bung

Platz 22: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -1,31 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -0,65 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,21 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 17: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,63 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 1,40 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 12: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 2,46 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 3,24 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 4,37 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 4,72 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 4,74 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 5,26 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Maispreis

Maispreis: 5,28 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 10,33 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 4: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 10,36 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 10,45 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 11,32 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 12,29 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

