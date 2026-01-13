DAX 25.011 -1,1%ESt50 5.940 -1,5%MSCI World 4.508 -0,2%Top 10 Crypto 12,49 -0,4%Nas 23.515 -0,1%Bitcoin 80.015 -0,8%Euro 1,1628 +0,4%Öl 63,71 -0,8%Gold 4.670 +1,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Bayer BAY001 DroneShield A2DMAA Novo Nordisk A3EU6F NVIDIA 918422 Siemens Energy ENER6Y TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems TKMS00 RENK RENK73 SAP 716460 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa 823212 Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Zolldrohungen im Grönland-Streit: DAX unter Druck -- Bitcoin, D-Wave, Nordex, SAP, Siemens Energy, DroneShield, Rüstungsaktien, Novo Nordisk, NVIDIA, Alphabet, Netflix, Bayer im Fokus
Top News
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) veröffentlicht Bewertung: Henkel vz-Aktie mit Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) veröffentlicht Bewertung: Henkel vz-Aktie mit Hold
Deutsche Bank AG verleiht RWE-Aktie Buy in jüngster Analyse Deutsche Bank AG verleiht RWE-Aktie Buy in jüngster Analyse
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
33,40 EUR -0,48 EUR -1,42 %
STU
30,99 CHF -0,46 CHF -1,46 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 29,38 Mrd. EUR

KGV 16,54 Div. Rendite 3,73%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A2ANT0

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN NL0011794037

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol AHODF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy

12:31 Uhr
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
33,40 EUR -0,48 EUR -1,42%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Ahold Delhaize von 43 auf 41 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Richard Edwards passte seine Schätzungen für den Einzelhändler am Freitagnachmittag in seinem Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht vor allem an jüngste Währungsbewegungen an./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.01.2026 / 16:51 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
41,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
33,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
23,12%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
33,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,75%
Analyst Name:
Richard Edwards 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
38,50 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

12:31 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:31 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.01.26 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.01.26 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.12.25 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Wert Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Wert Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen
finanzen.net Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Titel Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) von vor einem Jahr eingebracht
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Titel Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Wert Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Papier Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Titel Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen
Zacks Zacks.com featured highlights Affiliated Managers, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, Noah, Plains GP and Gibraltar Industries
Zacks Zacks.com featured highlights include Nomad Foods, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, Upbound Easterly Government Properties and The Gorman-Rupp
RSS Feed
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) zu myNews hinzufügen