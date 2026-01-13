Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy

12:31 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Ahold Delhaize von 43 auf 41 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Richard Edwards passte seine Schätzungen für den Einzelhändler am Freitagnachmittag in seinem Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht vor allem an jüngste Währungsbewegungen an./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.01.2026 / 16:51 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com