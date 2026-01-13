Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie
Marktkap. 29,38 Mrd. EURKGV 16,54 Div. Rendite 3,73%
WKN A2ANT0
ISIN NL0011794037
Symbol AHODF
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Ahold Delhaize von 43 auf 41 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Richard Edwards passte seine Schätzungen für den Einzelhändler am Freitagnachmittag in seinem Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht vor allem an jüngste Währungsbewegungen an./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.01.2026 / 16:51 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
41,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
33,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23,12%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
33,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,75%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Edwards
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
38,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|12:31
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:31
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.01.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.01.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.25
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:31
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:31
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.01.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.01.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.25
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:31
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.01.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.11.25
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.10.25
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.09.25
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:31
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.25
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.12.25
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.11.25
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.12.25
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|05.11.25
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.10.25
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.08.25
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.08.25
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research