ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Air Liquide auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Der Investitionszyklus in der europäischen Chemieindustrie dürfte im laufenden Jahr signifikant abebben, sich 2021 aber wieder erholen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Sektor leide nach wie vor unter Überkapazitäten. Dies sollte selbst im Falle einer V-förmigen, also sehr schnellen Erholung der Weltwirtschaft von der Corona-Krise so bleiben./edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.06.2020 / 20:06 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.