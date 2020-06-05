finanzen.net

Air Liquide Aktie WKN: 850133 / ISIN: FR0000120073

08.06.2020 14:51

Air Liquide buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Air Liquide auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Der Investitionszyklus in der europäischen Chemieindustrie dürfte im laufenden Jahr signifikant abebben, sich 2021 aber wieder erholen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Sektor leide nach wie vor unter Überkapazitäten. Dies sollte selbst im Falle einer V-förmigen, also sehr schnellen Erholung der Weltwirtschaft von der Corona-Krise so bleiben./edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.06.2020 / 20:06 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Air Liquide buy

Unternehmen:
Air Liquide S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
140,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
127,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,24%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
127,15 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,11%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
129,92 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Air Liquide S.A.

14:51 Uhr Air Liquide buy UBS AG
05.06.20 Air Liquide buy UBS AG
18.05.20 Air Liquide buy UBS AG
14.05.20 Air Liquide Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.04.20 Air Liquide Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Air Liquide S.A.

Euro am Sonntag-Aktien-Check
Wunschanalyse der Woche: Air Liquide-Aktie
Jede Woche können Anleger auf finanzen.net abstimmen, welche Aktie hier besprochen werden soll. Dieses Mal fiel die Auswahl auf die Aktie von Air Liquide.
03.05.20
Wunschanalyse der Woche: Air Liquide-Aktie (finanzen.net)
11.02.20
Air Liquide steigert 2019 Gewinn und Umsatz - Aktie profitiert (Dow Jones)
11.02.20
Air Liquide erwirtschaftet höheren Umsatz und hebt die Dividende an (MyDividends)
29.01.20
Industriegasefirma Messer will Geschäftsteile von Air Liquide kaufen (dpa-afx)
24.04.20
Air Liquide-Aktie steigert Geschäft trotz Krise und bestätigt Gewinnziel - Aktie dennoch schwächer (dpa-afx)
30.04.20
April 2020: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Air Liquide-Aktie (finanzen.net)
24.04.20
Linde-Rivale Air Liquide bestätigt Ziele - Wasserstoff-Index profitiert! (Der Aktionär)
31.03.20
So schätzen Analysten die Air Liquide-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
RSS Feed
Kursziele Air Liquide Aktie

+2,18%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +2,18%
Ø Kursziel: 129,92
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
100
110
120
130
140
150
Morgan Stanley
132,00 €
HSBC
132,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
149,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
130,00 €
Bernstein Research
146,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
110,00 €
Baader Bank
103,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
132,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
140,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
120,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
125,00 €
UBS AG
140,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +2,18%
Ø Kursziel: 129,92
alle Air Liquide S.A. Kursziele

