|Unternehmen:
Air Liquide S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
140,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
127,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10,24%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
127,15 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,11%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
129,92 €
|14:51 Uhr
|Air Liquide buy
|UBS AG
|05.06.20
|Air Liquide buy
|UBS AG
|18.05.20
|Air Liquide buy
|UBS AG
|14.05.20
|Air Liquide Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.04.20
|Air Liquide Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
