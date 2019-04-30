finanzen.net
+++ JETZT NEU: Bitcoin & Co. über die finanzen.net App handeln - So geht's +++

Air Liquide Aktie WKN: 850133 / ISIN: FR0000120073

121,45EUR
+0,45EUR
+0,37%
09:25:32
STU
121,45EUR
+0,70EUR
+0,58%
09:27:28
PAR
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
06.08.2019 08:26
Bewerten
(0)

Air Liquide Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse (CS) hat Air Liquide nach Zahlen von "Underperform" auf "Outperform" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 116 auf 140 Euro angehoben. Die Aktie des Industriegase-Konzerns habe sich seit Jahresbeginn schlechter als die Papiere der Konkurrenten Air Products und Linde entwickelt und werde mit einem 19-prozentigen Abschlag zur Branche gehandelt, schrieb Analyst Mathew Hampshire-Waugh in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Quartalsresultate, die ein Wachstum im mittleren einstelligen Prozentbereich sowie Fortschritte bei der Marge belegten, rechtfertigten das nicht./gl/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.08.2019 / 04:06 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Werbung

Passende Produkte der SOCIETE GENERALE

NameWKNHebelKurs
Endlos Turbo auf Air Liquide
Long
SR2MFS14,98
0,88
Endlos Turbo auf Air Liquide
Long
SR0EQQ7,30
1,74
Nur 2,50  pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!

Zusammenfassung: Air Liquide Outperform

Unternehmen:
Air Liquide S.A.		Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		Kursziel:
140,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		Kurs*:
120,83 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+15,87%
Rating vorher:
Underperform		Kurs aktuell:
121,60 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+15,13%
Analyst Name:
Mathew Hampshire-Waugh		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
126,27 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Air Liquide S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08:26 UhrAir Liquide OutperformCredit Suisse Group
05.08.2019Air Liquide buyUBS AG
31.07.2019Air Liquide OutperformBernstein Research
31.07.2019Air Liquide buyDeutsche Bank AG
31.07.2019Air Liquide buyUBS AG
08:26 UhrAir Liquide OutperformCredit Suisse Group
05.08.2019Air Liquide buyUBS AG
31.07.2019Air Liquide OutperformBernstein Research
31.07.2019Air Liquide buyDeutsche Bank AG
31.07.2019Air Liquide buyUBS AG
14.02.2019Air Liquide HoldBaader Bank
18.01.2019Air Liquide HoldBaader Bank
24.10.2018Air Liquide NeutralUBS AG
09.10.2018Air Liquide NeutralUBS AG
02.10.2018Air Liquide NeutralBNP PARIBAS
30.07.2019Air Liquide UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.07.2019Air Liquide UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
05.07.2019Air Liquide UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.04.2019Air Liquide UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.04.2019Air Liquide SellBaader Bank

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Air Liquide S.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Air Liquide S.A.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07:56 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: CS hebt Air Liquide auf 'Outperform' und Ziel auf 140 Euro (dpa-afx)
01.08.19
Air Liquide: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
31.07.19
Juli 2019: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Air Liquide-Aktie (finanzen.net)
30.07.19
Air Liquide verdient dank Umsatzplus mehr - Aktie legt zu (Dow Jones)
30.07.19
Gute Geschäfte in China treiben Air Liquide weiter an (dpa-afx)
25.07.19
Air Liquide errichtet zwei LZA für Evraz (Nov-Ost.info)
21.05.19
Air Liquide und das Hydrogen Council: Warum die Brennstoffzelle noch eine Chance hat (Handelsblatt)
30.04.19
April 2019: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Air Liquide-Aktie (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Air Liquide News
RSS Feed
Air Liquide zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Air Liquide Aktie

+3,97%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,97%
Ø Kursziel: 126,27
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 1
Sell: 2
100
110
120
130
140
150
BNP PARIBAS
116 
Kepler Cheuvreux
123 
Baader Bank
110 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
135 
Morgan Stanley
130 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
126 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
105 
Deutsche Bank AG
129 
Bernstein Research
138 
UBS AG
137 
Credit Suisse Group
140 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,97%
Ø Kursziel: 126,27
alle Air Liquide Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

08:56 UhrDeutsche Post buy
08:51 UhrDeutsche Post market-perform
08:46 UhrDeutsche Post buy
08:36 UhrAllianz overweight
08:16 UhrSiemens overweight
08:06 UhrLinde overweight
05.08.19Allianz Underperform
05.08.19Dialog Semiconductor Halten
05.08.19Linde Sell
05.08.19Allianz kaufen
05.08.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
05.08.19Linde buy
05.08.19Covestro Neutral
05.08.19BASF Neutral
05.08.19Bayer buy
05.08.19Beiersdorf Neutral
05.08.19Linde Underperform
05.08.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
05.08.19RWE Conviction Buy List
05.08.19Allianz buy
05.08.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
05.08.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
05.08.19RIB Software SE buy
05.08.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
05.08.19RIB Software SE buy
05.08.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
05.08.19Allianz buy
05.08.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
05.08.19BMW Outperform
05.08.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
05.08.19MorphoSys buy
05.08.19Allianz Halten
05.08.19RWE Neutral
05.08.19BMW Halten
05.08.19Bayer Neutral
05.08.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
05.08.19Allianz buy
05.08.19Allianz overweight
05.08.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
05.08.19Fresenius SECo Halten

Top-Rankings

KW 31: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 31 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 31 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wie sehen Sie die Zukunft von Kryptowährungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
09:23 Uhr
DAX leicht fester -- Asiens Börsen schwächer -- Deutsche Post nach Umsatz- und Ergebnisplus optimistischer -- Beiersdorf wächst organisch -- KUKA, GEA, NORMA, Schaeffler,Varta im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
09:36 Uhr
Ausblick: Wirecard dürfte im abgelaufenen Quartal mit höherem Gewinn je Aktie aufwarten
Aktie im Fokus
09:40 Uhr
GEA-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Jahresprognose trotz Gewinneinbruchs bestätigt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
BayerBAY001
Siemens AG723610
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T
EVOTEC SE566480