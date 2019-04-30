|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Endlos Turbo auf Air Liquide
|SR2MFS
|14,98
|Endlos Turbo auf Air Liquide
|SR0EQQ
|7,30
|Unternehmen:
Air Liquide S.A.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
140,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
120,83 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+15,87%
|Rating vorher:
Underperform
|Kurs aktuell:
121,60 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+15,13%
|Analyst Name:
Mathew Hampshire-Waugh
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
126,27 EUR
|08:26 Uhr
|Air Liquide Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.08.2019
|Air Liquide buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.2019
|Air Liquide Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|31.07.2019
|Air Liquide buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.2019
|Air Liquide buy
|UBS AG
|08:26 Uhr
|Air Liquide Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.08.2019
|Air Liquide buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.2019
|Air Liquide Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|31.07.2019
|Air Liquide buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.2019
|Air Liquide buy
|UBS AG
|14.02.2019
|Air Liquide Hold
|Baader Bank
|18.01.2019
|Air Liquide Hold
|Baader Bank
|24.10.2018
|Air Liquide Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.10.2018
|Air Liquide Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.10.2018
|Air Liquide Neutral
|BNP PARIBAS
|30.07.2019
|Air Liquide Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.07.2019
|Air Liquide Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.07.2019
|Air Liquide Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.2019
|Air Liquide Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.2019
|Air Liquide Sell
|Baader Bank
|08:56 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|08:51 Uhr
|Deutsche Post market-perform
|08:46 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|08:36 Uhr
|Allianz overweight
|08:16 Uhr
|Siemens overweight
|08:06 Uhr
|Linde overweight
|05.08.19
|Allianz Underperform
|05.08.19
|Dialog Semiconductor Halten
|05.08.19
|Linde Sell
|05.08.19
|Allianz kaufen
|05.08.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|05.08.19
|Linde buy
|05.08.19
|Covestro Neutral
|05.08.19
|BASF Neutral
|05.08.19
|Bayer buy
|05.08.19
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|05.08.19
|Linde Underperform
|05.08.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|05.08.19
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|05.08.19
|Allianz buy
|05.08.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|05.08.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|05.08.19
|RIB Software SE buy
|05.08.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|05.08.19
|RIB Software SE buy
|05.08.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|05.08.19
|Allianz buy
|05.08.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|05.08.19
|BMW Outperform
|05.08.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|05.08.19
|MorphoSys buy
|05.08.19
|Allianz Halten
|05.08.19
|RWE Neutral
|05.08.19
|BMW Halten
|05.08.19
|Bayer Neutral
|05.08.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|05.08.19
|Allianz buy
|05.08.19
|Allianz overweight
|05.08.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|05.08.19
|Fresenius SECo Halten
|KW 31: Analysten-Flops der WocheDiese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 31 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 31 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan