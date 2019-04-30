ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse (CS) hat Air Liquide nach Zahlen von "Underperform" auf "Outperform" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 116 auf 140 Euro angehoben. Die Aktie des Industriegase-Konzerns habe sich seit Jahresbeginn schlechter als die Papiere der Konkurrenten Air Products und Linde entwickelt und werde mit einem 19-prozentigen Abschlag zur Branche gehandelt, schrieb Analyst Mathew Hampshire-Waugh in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Quartalsresultate, die ein Wachstum im mittleren einstelligen Prozentbereich sowie Fortschritte bei der Marge belegten, rechtfertigten das nicht./gl/zb



