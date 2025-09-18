DAX 23.776 +0,4%ESt50 5.491 +0,6%Top 10 Crypto 16,41 -0,9%Dow 46.142 +0,3%Nas 22.471 +0,9%Bitcoin 99.641 +0,3%Euro 1,1757 -0,3%Öl 67,19 -0,5%Gold 3.652 +0,2%
Marktkap. 43,4 Mrd. EUR

KGV 11,89 Div. Rendite 5,44%
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
38,07 EUR -0,07 EUR -0,18%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für DHL Group auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 48,50 Euro belassen. Alexia Dogani zog in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie Rückschlüsse aus dem jüngsten Quartalsbericht des Konkurrenten Fedex. Die Entwicklung der Amerikaner im internationalen Express-Geschäft bestätige das schwache Marktumfeld in diesem Bereich. Dies stimme auch vorsichtig mit Blick auf die Express-Sparte von DHL, schrieb sie./rob/tih/stk

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.09.2025 / 07:02 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.09.2025 / 07:02 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
48,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
38,22 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
26,90%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
38,07 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,40%
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
44,63 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

09:36 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11.09.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform Bernstein Research
29.08.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.08.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
