DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 43,4 Mrd. EURKGV 11,89 Div. Rendite 5,44%
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für DHL Group auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 48,50 Euro belassen. Alexia Dogani zog in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie Rückschlüsse aus dem jüngsten Quartalsbericht des Konkurrenten Fedex. Die Entwicklung der Amerikaner im internationalen Express-Geschäft bestätige das schwache Marktumfeld in diesem Bereich. Dies stimme auch vorsichtig mit Blick auf die Express-Sparte von DHL, schrieb sie./rob/tih/stk
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.09.2025 / 07:02 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.09.2025 / 07:02 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Erasmus Wolff / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
48,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
38,22 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
26,90%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
38,07 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,40%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
44,63 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
