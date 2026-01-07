DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 52,29 Mrd. EURKGV 11,89 Div. Rendite 5,44%
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für DHL Group auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 53,50 Euro belassen. Mit dem vierten Quartal dürfte der Logistiker das Jahr 2025 solide zu Ende gebracht haben, wenngleich das Schlussquartal kein Wachstum beim operativen Ergebnis (Ebit) gebracht haben sollte, schrieb Alexia Dogani in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Chance/Risiko-Verhältnis der DHL-Aktie sieht sie als günstig an./rob/ajx/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.01.2026 / 19:29 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.01.2026 / 00:15 / GMT
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
53,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
47,99 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,48%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
47,63 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,32%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
45,53 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
