Top News
Buy-Analyse: Jefferies & Company Inc. bewertet Zalando-Aktie Buy-Analyse: Jefferies & Company Inc. bewertet Zalando-Aktie
Ausblick 2026: US-Börsenrally hat weiter Potenzial - Risiken bleiben bestehen Ausblick 2026: US-Börsenrally hat weiter Potenzial - Risiken bleiben bestehen
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

47,63 EUR -0,76 EUR -1,57 %
STU
Marktkap. 52,29 Mrd. EUR

KGV 11,89 Div. Rendite 5,44%
WKN 555200

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol DPSTF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

13:31 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
47,63 EUR -0,76 EUR -1,57%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für DHL Group auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 53,50 Euro belassen. Mit dem vierten Quartal dürfte der Logistiker das Jahr 2025 solide zu Ende gebracht haben, wenngleich das Schlussquartal kein Wachstum beim operativen Ergebnis (Ebit) gebracht haben sollte, schrieb Alexia Dogani in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Chance/Risiko-Verhältnis der DHL-Aktie sieht sie als günstig an./rob/ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.01.2026 / 19:29 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.01.2026 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
53,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
47,99 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,48%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
47,63 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,32%
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
45,53 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

13:31 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.01.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform Bernstein Research
19.12.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.12.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Equal Weight Barclays Capital
18.12.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

