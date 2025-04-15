DAX 21.149 -0,5%ESt50 4.935 -0,7%Top 10 Crypto 10,95 -3,1%Dow 40.369 -0,4%Nas 16.823 -0,1%Bitcoin 73.676 -0,5%Euro 1,1368 +0,7%Öl 65,33 +0,7%Gold 3.301 +2,3%
Marktkap. 23,63 Mrd. EUR

KGV 14.980,00 Div. Rendite 3,17%

WKN 850001

ISIN SE0000108656

Symbol ERIXF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Neutral

08:26 Uhr
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ericsson nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal mit einem Kursziel von 98 schwedischen Kronen auf "Neutral" belassen. Mit Blick auf die Margen gebe es trotz starker Zahlen noch immer Risiken, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar. Denn im ersten Quartal habe der Telekomausrüster 45 Prozent des Umsatzes in den USA erlöst, die USA seien ein Markt mit hohen Margen./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2025 / 19:31 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.04.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
98,00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
7,03 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
74,00 SEK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

