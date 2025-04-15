Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Aktie
Marktkap. 23,63 Mrd. EURKGV 14.980,00 Div. Rendite 3,17%
WKN 850001
ISIN SE0000108656
Symbol ERIXF
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ericsson nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal mit einem Kursziel von 98 schwedischen Kronen auf "Neutral" belassen. Mit Blick auf die Margen gebe es trotz starker Zahlen noch immer Risiken, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar. Denn im ersten Quartal habe der Telekomausrüster 45 Prozent des Umsatzes in den USA erlöst, die USA seien ein Markt mit hohen Margen./bek/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2025 / 19:31 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.04.2025 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
98,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
7,03 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
74,00 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
|09:06
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:26
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.04.25
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|08.04.25
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.02.25
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:06
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:26
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.04.25
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|08.04.25
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.02.25
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.04.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.01.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.12.23
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.10.23
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.10.23
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:06
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.04.25
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|08.04.25
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.02.25
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.01.25
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:26
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.01.25
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.25
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.01.25
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.01.25
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.