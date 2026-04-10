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Rio Tinto Aktie

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Rio Tinto Aktien-Sparplan
84,02 EUR +0,54 EUR +0,65 %
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Marktkap. 137,17 Mrd. EUR

KGV 12,87 Div. Rendite 5,00%
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WKN 852147

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ISIN GB0007188757

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Symbol RTPPF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Rio Tinto Neutral

10:56 Uhr
Rio Tinto Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Rio Tinto plc
84,02 EUR 0,54 EUR 0,65%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 7400 auf 7600 Pence angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Waffenstillstand im Iran-Krieg sorge für etwas Erleichterung in der Rohstoffbranche, schrieb Matt Greene am Freitag. Er passte seine Schätzungen an aktuelle Prognosen für die Rohstoffpreise und Währungsentwicklungen an./ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.04.2026 / 05:51 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: dedek / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
76,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
83,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Matt Greene 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
67,51 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

10:56 Rio Tinto Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.04.26 Rio Tinto Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.03.26 Rio Tinto Equal-weight Morgan Stanley
20.03.26 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.03.26 Rio Tinto Equal Weight Barclays Capital
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EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
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