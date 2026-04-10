Rio Tinto Aktie
Marktkap. 137,17 Mrd. EURKGV 12,87 Div. Rendite 5,00%
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 7400 auf 7600 Pence angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Waffenstillstand im Iran-Krieg sorge für etwas Erleichterung in der Rohstoffbranche, schrieb Matt Greene am Freitag. Er passte seine Schätzungen an aktuelle Prognosen für die Rohstoffpreise und Währungsentwicklungen an./ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.04.2026 / 05:51 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: dedek / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
76,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
83,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Matt Greene
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
67,51 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|10:56
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.04.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.03.26
|Rio Tinto Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|20.03.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.03.26
|Rio Tinto Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|10:56
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.04.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.03.26
|Rio Tinto Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|20.03.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.03.26
|Rio Tinto Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:56
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.04.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.03.26
|Rio Tinto Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|20.03.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.03.26
|Rio Tinto Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital