|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
2,25 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,27 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
76,89%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1,25 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
79,60%
|
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,56 £
|25.07.22
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.07.22
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.07.22
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.07.22
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.07.22
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
ETF-Sparplan