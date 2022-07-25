  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU! Volatile Instrumente handeln

Vodafone Group Aktie

1,49EUR
-0,03EUR
-2,06%
14:23:04
XETRA
1,25GBP
-0,04GBP
-2,92%
14:38:39
BTE

WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
26.07.2022 13:46

Vodafone Group Buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach einer Telefonkonferenz zu den Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 225 Pence belassen. Das Telefonat mit dem Management habe die Jahresziele des Telekomkonzerns gestützt, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Von größerer Bedeutung - kurz- und längerfristig - seien aber die Kommentare zu Fusionen und Übernahmen, zum Preis-Volumen-Mix und zu EU-Rettungsfondsprojekten gewesen./edh/ajx

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vodafone
Long
 SB7WSX 4,87
0,31
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vodafone
Long
 SN06RM 9,64
0,16
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB7WSX, SN06RM. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.07.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.07.2022 / 06:45 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
2,25 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,27 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
76,89%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,25 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
79,60%
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,56 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

13:46 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08:51 Uhr Vodafone Group Outperform Credit Suisse Group
25.07.22 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.07.22 Vodafone Group Outperform Bernstein Research
25.07.22 Vodafone Group Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

DAX in Rot -- EU bringt Notfallplan zum Gassparen auf den Weg -- Walmart reduziert Gewinnerwartung für das Gesamtjahr -- Alibaba, UBS, Wacker Neuson im Fokus
Lieferengpässe und höhere Kosten belasten Diagnostikspezialisten STRATEC. Linde zahlt im dritten Quartal 1,17 US-Dollar Dividende. Unilever rechnet für 2022 mit stärkerem Umsatzwachstum. Amazon erhöht den Preis für Prime-Abo in Deutschland. Hypoport steigert Umsatz im zweiten Quartal um ein Fünftel. Amadeus FiRe profitiert von Nachfrage bei Personaldienstleistungen.
08:00 Uhr
Vodafone: 5G-Netzausbau macht Fortschritte (Heise)
06:39 Uhr
Vodafone Group: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
06:25 Uhr
Schlechtes Internet: Tausende Messungen zeigen Defizite daheim (dpa-afx)
25.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Unsicherheiten auch zu Wochenbeginn hoch - Eutelsat brechen ein (Dow Jones)
25.07.22
Vodafone und Telekom: Keine freiwilligen Internetsperren (Golem.de)
25.07.22
Vodafone-Aktie stabil: Vodafone mit leichter Umsatzsteigerung (dpa-afx)
25.07.22
Orange-Aktie freundlich: Orange und Masmovil bündeln Spaniengeschäft (dpa-afx)
25.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Gut behauptet - Eutelsat mit Interesse an OneWeb schwach (Dow Jones)
DAX in Rot -- EU bringt Notfallplan zum Gassparen auf den Weg -- Walmart reduziert Gewinnerwartung für das Gesamtjahr -- Alibaba, UBS, Wacker Neuson im Fokus
Lieferengpässe und höhere Kosten belasten Diagnostikspezialisten STRATEC. Linde zahlt im dritten Quartal 1,17 US-Dollar Dividende. Unilever rechnet für 2022 mit stärkerem Umsatzwachstum. Amazon erhöht den Preis für Prime-Abo in Deutschland. Hypoport steigert Umsatz im zweiten Quartal um ein Fünftel. Amadeus FiRe profitiert von Nachfrage bei Personaldienstleistungen.
08:00 Uhr
Vodafone: 5G-Netzausbau macht Fortschritte (Heise)
06:39 Uhr
Vodafone Group: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
06:25 Uhr
Schlechtes Internet: Tausende Messungen zeigen Defizite daheim (dpa-afx)
25.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Unsicherheiten auch zu Wochenbeginn hoch - Eutelsat brechen ein (Dow Jones)
25.07.22
Vodafone und Telekom: Keine freiwilligen Internetsperren (Golem.de)
25.07.22
Vodafone-Aktie stabil: Vodafone mit leichter Umsatzsteigerung (dpa-afx)
25.07.22
Orange-Aktie freundlich: Orange und Masmovil bündeln Spaniengeschäft (dpa-afx)
25.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Gut behauptet - Eutelsat mit Interesse an OneWeb schwach (Dow Jones)
DAX in Rot -- EU bringt Notfallplan zum Gassparen auf den Weg -- Walmart reduziert Gewinnerwartung für das Gesamtjahr -- Alibaba, UBS, Wacker Neuson im Fokus
Lieferengpässe und höhere Kosten belasten Diagnostikspezialisten STRATEC. Linde zahlt im dritten Quartal 1,17 US-Dollar Dividende. Unilever rechnet für 2022 mit stärkerem Umsatzwachstum. Amazon erhöht den Preis für Prime-Abo in Deutschland. Hypoport steigert Umsatz im zweiten Quartal um ein Fünftel. Amadeus FiRe profitiert von Nachfrage bei Personaldienstleistungen.
08:00 Uhr
Vodafone: 5G-Netzausbau macht Fortschritte (Heise)
07:09 Uhr
DAX in Rot -- EU bringt Notfallplan zum Gassparen auf den Weg -- Walmart reduziert Gewinnerwartung für das Gesamtjahr -- Alibaba, UBS, Wacker Neuson im Fokus (finanzen.net)
06:39 Uhr
Vodafone Group: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
06:25 Uhr
Schlechtes Internet: Tausende Messungen zeigen Defizite daheim (dpa-afx)
25.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Unsicherheiten auch zu Wochenbeginn hoch - Eutelsat brechen ein (Dow Jones)
25.07.22
Vodafone und Telekom: Keine freiwilligen Internetsperren (Golem.de)
25.07.22
Vodafone-Aktie stabil: Vodafone mit leichter Umsatzsteigerung (dpa-afx)
25.07.22
Orange-Aktie freundlich: Orange und Masmovil bündeln Spaniengeschäft (dpa-afx)
DAX in Rot -- EU bringt Notfallplan zum Gassparen auf den Weg -- Walmart reduziert Gewinnerwartung für das Gesamtjahr -- Alibaba, UBS, Wacker Neuson im Fokus
Lieferengpässe und höhere Kosten belasten Diagnostikspezialisten STRATEC. Linde zahlt im dritten Quartal 1,17 US-Dollar Dividende. Unilever rechnet für 2022 mit stärkerem Umsatzwachstum. Amazon erhöht den Preis für Prime-Abo in Deutschland. Hypoport steigert Umsatz im zweiten Quartal um ein Fünftel. Amadeus FiRe profitiert von Nachfrage bei Personaldienstleistungen.
08:00 Uhr
Vodafone: 5G-Netzausbau macht Fortschritte (Heise)
07:09 Uhr
DAX in Rot -- EU bringt Notfallplan zum Gassparen auf den Weg -- Walmart reduziert Gewinnerwartung für das Gesamtjahr -- Alibaba, UBS, Wacker Neuson im Fokus (finanzen.net)
06:39 Uhr
Vodafone Group: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
06:25 Uhr
Schlechtes Internet: Tausende Messungen zeigen Defizite daheim (dpa-afx)
25.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Unsicherheiten auch zu Wochenbeginn hoch - Eutelsat brechen ein (Dow Jones)
25.07.22
Vodafone und Telekom: Keine freiwilligen Internetsperren (Golem.de)
25.07.22
Vodafone-Aktie stabil: Vodafone mit leichter Umsatzsteigerung (dpa-afx)
25.07.22
Orange-Aktie freundlich: Orange und Masmovil bündeln Spaniengeschäft (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC News
RSS Feed
Vodafone Group PLC zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+24,43%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +24,43%
Ø Kursziel: 1,56
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
Bernstein Research
2 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
1 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Barclays Capital
1 £
UBS AG
1 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +24,43%
Ø Kursziel: 1,56
alle Vodafone Group PLC Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

12:57 Uhr ATOSS Software Buy
12:57 Uhr Knorr-Bremse Hold
12:56 Uhr Ryanair Buy
12:56 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy
12:55 Uhr Philips Hold
12:46 Uhr Walmart Outperform
12:45 Uhr Bechtle Neutral
12:45 Uhr Volvo (B) Sell
12:42 Uhr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
12:40 Uhr Philips Sell
12:39 Uhr MorphoSys Neutral
12:38 Uhr Unilever Neutral
12:38 Uhr easyJet Buy
12:37 Uhr Unilever Sell
12:36 Uhr ArcelorMittal Buy
12:33 Uhr UBS Buy
12:29 Uhr STRATEC Hold
12:25 Uhr ATOSS Software Buy
12:23 Uhr Deutsche Wohnen Hold
12:22 Uhr Grand City Properties Hold
12:20 Uhr Instone Real Estate Group Buy
12:16 Uhr LEG Immobilien Hold
12:15 Uhr Vonovia Hold
12:13 Uhr Aroundtown SA Hold
12:12 Uhr Walmart Conviction Buy List
11:03 Uhr Unilever Underweight
10:33 Uhr Swiss Re Hold
10:29 Uhr Knorr-Bremse Hold
10:16 Uhr CEWE Stiftung Hold
10:09 Uhr Unilever Sector Perform
10:07 Uhr easyJet Underweight
09:59 Uhr Unilever Outperform
09:58 Uhr easyJet Outperform
09:56 Uhr Unilever Buy
09:26 Uhr Hannover Rück Hold
09:24 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy
09:22 Uhr UBS Buy
09:21 Uhr UBS Overweight
09:19 Uhr Roche Conviction Buy List
09:17 Uhr Wacker Neuson Buy
08:26 Uhr Delivery Hero Buy
08:06 Uhr UBS Outperform
08:05 Uhr Uniper Neutral
08:03 Uhr Alstom Outperform
08:02 Uhr Vodafone Group Outperform
07:56 Uhr Siemens Buy
07:37 Uhr Bilfinger Neutral
07:31 Uhr RWE Overweight
07:18 Uhr Ryanair Overweight
07:00 Uhr SAP Buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sollte es nach dem Ende des 9-Euro-Tickets ein günstiges Nachfolge-Angebot im Nah- und Regionalverkehr geben?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen