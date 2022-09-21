  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU! Volatile Instrumente handeln

Vodafone Group Aktie

1,27EUR
+0,01EUR
+1,07%
10:06:37
STU
1,09GBP
±0,00GBP
+0,32%
12:42:46
BTE

WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
22.09.2022 11:56

Vodafone Group Buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 225 auf 215 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Mangel an Fortschritten beim Telekomkonzern habe den Eindruck am Markt erweckt, als hätten die Briten ihr Schicksal nicht in der Hand,, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte sieht jedoch eine Reihe von Kurstreibern, die zusammen mit der günstigen Bewertung wie ein Befreiungsschlag wirken sollten. Gegenwind komme indes weiter von der Energieseite./tav/ag

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vodafone
Long
 CL5LJ0 4,93
0,26
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vodafone
Long
 SF8CW4 9,31
0,14
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: CL5LJ0, SF8CW4. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.09.2022 / 06:40 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
2,15 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,26 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,09 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,52 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

11:56 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
21.09.22 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.09.22 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
16.09.22 Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.09.22 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC News
RSS Feed
Vodafone Group PLC zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+39,55%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +39,55%
Ø Kursziel: 1,52
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
UBS AG
1 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Barclays Capital
1 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1 £
Credit Suisse Group
1 £
Bernstein Research
1 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +39,55%
Ø Kursziel: 1,52
alle Vodafone Group PLC Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:25 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Neutral
11:23 Uhr Daimler Truck Buy
11:21 Uhr Zalando Buy
11:17 Uhr Siemens Buy
11:12 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
11:11 Uhr Knorr-Bremse Buy
11:11 Uhr Schneider Electric Buy
11:09 Uhr AstraZeneca Buy
11:09 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy
11:08 Uhr Siemens Energy Buy
11:06 Uhr BBVA Buy
11:05 Uhr Santander Buy
11:02 Uhr Alstom Buy
10:34 Uhr Glencore Overweight
10:21 Uhr Vitesco Technologies Neutral
09:54 Uhr Fortum Outperform
09:52 Uhr Salesforce Overweight
09:49 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight
09:41 Uhr SUSE Neutral
09:20 Uhr Continental Sell
09:13 Uhr Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Conviction Buy List
08:48 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
08:14 Uhr ABOUT YOU Hold
08:07 Uhr BAT Buy
08:01 Uhr BMW Buy
07:59 Uhr Nike Outperform
07:35 Uhr LANXESS Neutral
21.09.22 Unilever Underweight
21.09.22 Dürr Buy
21.09.22 Nestlé Overweight
21.09.22 Henkel vz. Neutral
21.09.22 Unilever Outperform
21.09.22 TUI Sell
21.09.22 TRATON Neutral
21.09.22 Schneider Electric Sell
21.09.22 Alstom Overweight
21.09.22 BASF Neutral
21.09.22 TRATON Buy
21.09.22 Givaudan Neutral
21.09.22 Continental Buy
21.09.22 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Buy
21.09.22 Novartis Underweight
21.09.22 Vodafone Group Neutral
21.09.22 UniCredit Buy
21.09.22 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
21.09.22 TUI Underweight
21.09.22 Sanofi Hold
21.09.22 GSK Hold
21.09.22 Roche Hold
21.09.22 Henkel vz. Hold

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Inzwischen ist ein angepasster Corona-Impfstoff zugelassen worden. Wollen Sie sich damit impfen lassen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen