|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
2,15 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,26 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1,09 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,52 £
|11:56 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.09.22
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.09.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|16.09.22
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.09.22
|11:56 Uhr
|21.09.22
|11:25 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|11:23 Uhr
|Daimler Truck Buy
|11:21 Uhr
|Zalando Buy
|11:17 Uhr
|Siemens Buy
|11:12 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|11:11 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse Buy
|11:11 Uhr
|Schneider Electric Buy
|11:09 Uhr
|AstraZeneca Buy
|11:09 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Buy
|11:08 Uhr
|Siemens Energy Buy
|11:06 Uhr
|BBVA Buy
|11:05 Uhr
|Santander Buy
|11:02 Uhr
|Alstom Buy
|10:34 Uhr
|Glencore Overweight
|10:21 Uhr
|Vitesco Technologies Neutral
|09:54 Uhr
|Fortum Outperform
|09:52 Uhr
|Salesforce Overweight
|09:49 Uhr
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight
|09:41 Uhr
|SUSE Neutral
|09:20 Uhr
|Continental Sell
|09:13 Uhr
|Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Conviction Buy List
|08:48 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
|08:14 Uhr
|ABOUT YOU Hold
|08:07 Uhr
|BAT Buy
|08:01 Uhr
|BMW Buy
|07:59 Uhr
|Nike Outperform
|07:35 Uhr
|LANXESS Neutral
|21.09.22
|Unilever Underweight
|21.09.22
|Dürr Buy
|21.09.22
|Nestlé Overweight
|21.09.22
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|21.09.22
|Unilever Outperform
|21.09.22
|TUI Sell
|21.09.22
|TRATON Neutral
|21.09.22
|Schneider Electric Sell
|21.09.22
|Alstom Overweight
|21.09.22
|BASF Neutral
|21.09.22
|TRATON Buy
|21.09.22
|Givaudan Neutral
|21.09.22
|Continental Buy
|21.09.22
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Buy
|21.09.22
|Novartis Underweight
|21.09.22
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|21.09.22
|UniCredit Buy
|21.09.22
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
|21.09.22
|TUI Underweight
|21.09.22
|Sanofi Hold
|21.09.22
|GSK Hold
|21.09.22
|Roche Hold
|21.09.22
|Henkel vz. Hold
