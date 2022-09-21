FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 225 auf 215 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Mangel an Fortschritten beim Telekomkonzern habe den Eindruck am Markt erweckt, als hätten die Briten ihr Schicksal nicht in der Hand,, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte sieht jedoch eine Reihe von Kurstreibern, die zusammen mit der günstigen Bewertung wie ein Befreiungsschlag wirken sollten. Gegenwind komme indes weiter von der Energieseite./tav/ag