Deutsche Bank AG

Vodafone Group Buy

11:46 Teilen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 185 Pence belassen. Die Übertragung der Anteile an der Funkturmtochter Vantage Towers an die neue Oak Holdings, an der der britische Telekomkonzern die Mehrheit hält und die gut 89 Prozent der Vantage-Anteile halte, sei einen Tag später vollzogen worden als von ihm prognostiziert, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Nun werde die Oak Holding, an der auch die Finanzinvestoren Global Infrastructure Partners und KKR beteiligt sind, eine Offerte für die Minderheitsaktionäre vorlegen./gl/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.03.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.03.2023 / 06:40 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com