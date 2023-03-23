DAX 14.883 -2,2%ESt50 4.116 -2,2%TDax 3.239 -1,1%Dow 32.105 +0,2%Nas 11.787 +1,0%Bitcoin 26.157 +0,0%Euro 1,0738 -0,9%Öl 73,08 -3,3%Gold 1.994 +0,2%
Vodafone Group Aktie

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 185 Pence belassen. Die Übertragung der Anteile an der Funkturmtochter Vantage Towers an die neue Oak Holdings, an der der britische Telekomkonzern die Mehrheit hält und die gut 89 Prozent der Vantage-Anteile halte, sei einen Tag später vollzogen worden als von ihm prognostiziert, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Nun werde die Oak Holding, an der auch die Finanzinvestoren Global Infrastructure Partners und KKR beteiligt sind, eine Offerte für die Minderheitsaktionäre vorlegen./gl/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.03.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.03.2023 / 06:40 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,85 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,02 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
0,89 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,12 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

