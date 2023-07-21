DAX 16.158 -0,1%ESt50 4.371 -0,5%TDax 3.233 +0,2%Dow 35.228 +0,0%Nas 14.033 -0,2%Bitcoin 26.331 -2,6%Euro 1,1093 -0,3%Öl 81,46 +0,7%Gold 1.965 +0,2%
Profil

Vodafone Group Aktie

Marktkap.22,98 Mrd. EUR KGV8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Deutsche Bank AG

Vodafone Group Buy

14:06 Uhr
Vodafone Group Buy
Vodafone Group PLC
0,89 EUR 0,03 EUR 3,13%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen zum ersten Geschäftsquartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Pence belassen. Der Umsatz des britischen Telekomkonzerns sei insgesamt und im Europa-Geschäft besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die verbesserten operativen Trends dürften Vodafone helfen. Da sei das Auftaktquartal des neuen Geschäftsjahres "ein guter Anfang"./ck/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.07.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.07.2023 / 07:40 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

