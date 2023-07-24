Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Pence belassen. Die Telefonkonferenz zu den jüngsten Quartalszahlen sei eindrucksvoll gewesen, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie sei deutlich unterbewertet./mf/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.07.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.07.2023 / 06:52 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
1,55 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
0,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
0,76 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,04 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|24.07.23
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|24.07.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.07.23
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.07.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.07.23
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.23
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|24.07.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.07.23
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.07.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.07.23
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.07.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.07.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.07.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|15.06.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.23
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|06.12.22
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.11.22
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.07.23
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|24.07.23
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.07.23
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.06.23
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.06.23
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital