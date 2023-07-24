DAX 16.214 +0,1%ESt50 4.395 +0,3%TDax 3.242 +0,3%Dow 35.411 +0,5%Nas 14.059 +0,2%Bitcoin 26.417 +0,1%Euro 1,1045 -0,2%Öl 82,78 +0,0%Gold 1.962 +0,4%
Vodafone Group Aktie

0,90 EUR ±0,00 EUR -0,39 %
0,76 GBP ±0,00 GBP +0,07 %
Marktkap.22,98 Mrd. EUR KGV8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Vodafone Group PLC
Vodafone Group PLC
0,90 EUR 0,00 EUR -0,39%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Pence belassen. Die Telefonkonferenz zu den jüngsten Quartalszahlen sei eindrucksvoll gewesen, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie sei deutlich unterbewertet./mf/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.07.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.07.2023 / 06:52 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,55 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
0,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
0,76 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,04 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

24.07.23 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
24.07.23 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
24.07.23 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.07.23 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13.07.23 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
