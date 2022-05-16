  • Suche
Vodafone Group Aktie

1,45EUR
+0,02EUR
+1,17%
16:29:01
XETRA
1,21GBP
±0,00GBP
-0,08%
16:46:15
BTE

WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

17.05.2022 10:56

Vodafone Group Buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 147 Pence belassen. Das vierte Geschäftsquartal sei geprägt gewesen von schwächeren Trends in Spanien und Deutschland, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang am Dienstag in einer ersten Reaktion. Der Ausblick sei beim operativen Ergebnis etwas schwächer als gedacht./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.05.2022 / 06:06 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.05.2022 / 06:06 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1,47 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,19 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
23,34%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,21 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,79%
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,62 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

11:01 Uhr Vodafone Group Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:01 Uhr Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:01 Uhr Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
10:56 Uhr Vodafone Group Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:56 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+34,13%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +34,13%
Ø Kursziel: 1,62
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
Barclays Capital
2 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
UBS AG
1 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +34,13%
Ø Kursziel: 1,62
alle Vodafone Group PLC Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

15:33 Uhr Grand City Properties Kaufen
14:16 Uhr Infineon Kaufen
14:15 Uhr Walmart Neutral
13:54 Uhr Pfizer Equal Weight
13:13 Uhr Pfeiffer Vacuum Verkaufen
12:28 Uhr JPMorgan Chase Overweight
12:19 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Buy
11:58 Uhr AIXTRON Kaufen
11:57 Uhr Daimler Truck Overweight
11:45 Uhr Schaeffler Neutral
11:45 Uhr Valeo SA Buy
11:31 Uhr Continental Buy
11:31 Uhr GRENKE Hold
11:16 Uhr VINCI Buy
11:13 Uhr AUTO1 Buy
11:11 Uhr Grand City Properties Buy
10:58 Uhr Vantage Towers Equal Weight
10:51 Uhr SAF-HOLLAND Buy
10:37 Uhr SMA Solar Hold
10:31 Uhr RATIONAL Hold
10:25 Uhr HHLA Hold
10:23 Uhr adesso Buy
10:23 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Buy
10:20 Uhr Vossloh Buy
10:17 Uhr Evonik Hold
10:17 Uhr Inditex Outperform
10:16 Uhr Vossloh Buy
10:16 Uhr ENCAVIS Buy
10:15 Uhr ING Group Buy
10:15 Uhr JOST Werke Buy
10:14 Uhr CANCOM Buy
10:14 Uhr freenet Buy
10:14 Uhr Vantage Towers Hold
10:14 Uhr AstraZeneca Buy
10:12 Uhr EVOTEC Outperform
10:12 Uhr Vodafone Group Hold
10:12 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
10:11 Uhr Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
10:11 Uhr Grand City Properties Buy
10:11 Uhr HUGO BOSS Outperform
10:10 Uhr Vodafone Group Overweight
10:08 Uhr Vodafone Group Overweight
10:07 Uhr Daimler Truck Buy
10:05 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy
10:05 Uhr HomeToGo Buy
08:35 Uhr Daimler Truck Buy
08:32 Uhr Daimler Truck Overweight
08:30 Uhr Henkel vz. Equal Weight
08:26 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Market-Perform
08:21 Uhr Twitter Hold

