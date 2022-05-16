ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 147 Pence belassen. Das vierte Geschäftsquartal sei geprägt gewesen von schwächeren Trends in Spanien und Deutschland, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang am Dienstag in einer ersten Reaktion. Der Ausblick sei beim operativen Ergebnis etwas schwächer als gedacht./ag/bek