|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1,47 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,19 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23,34%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1,21 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,79%
|
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,62 £
|11:01 Uhr
