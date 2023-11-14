DAX 15.712 +0,6%ESt50 4.324 +0,8%MSCI World 2.963 +2,0%Dow 34.828 +1,4%Nas 14.094 +2,4%Bitcoin 32.943 +0,8%Euro 1,0856 -0,2%Öl 82,21 -0,2%Gold 1.971 +0,4%
Vodafone Group Aktie

0,84 EUR -0,01 EUR -1,34 %
STU
0,72 GBP -0,02 GBP -2,50 %
BTE
Marktkap. 24,04 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Barclays Capital

Vodafone Group Equal Weight

08:51 Uhr
Vodafone Group Equal Weight
Vodafone Group PLC
0,84 EUR -0,01 EUR -1,34%
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone nach Zahlen zum ersten Geschäftshalbjahr von 95 auf 90 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Der freie Barmittelzufluss des britischen Telekommunikationsanbieters sei schwach gewesen, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Zudem habe das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) in Italien, Spanien und dem Heimatland seine Schätzungen deutlich verfehlt. Vodafone setze bei der Aktienentwicklung auf eine Erholung des Wachstums, was aber Zeit brauche./la/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.11.2023 / 20:57 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.11.2023 / 05:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
Barclays Capital
Rating jetzt:
0,85 €
Rating vorher:
0,72 £
Analyst Name:
