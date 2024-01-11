DAX 16.678 +0,8%ESt50 4.475 +0,7%MSCI World 3.157 -0,1%Dow 37.533 -0,5%Nas 14.988 +0,1%Bitcoin 40.623 -3,9%Euro 1,0969 +0,0%Öl 78,56 +0,1%Gold 2.053 +1,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T Deutsche Bank 514000 Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Neotech Metals A3EXTU Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 Coinbase A2QP7J Rheinmetall 703000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Commerzbank CBK100 BYD A0M4W9
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen uneins -- DAX legt zu -- Verfahren gegen Deutsche Bank -- Airbus 2023 erneut vor Boeing -- Tesla stoppt Produktion in Grünheide -- JPMorgan, BofA, Citigroup, Rheinmetall. Porsche im Fokus
Top News
Börse Frankfurt zum Start in die Berichtssaison: DAX holt gestrige Verluste auf
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co am Nachmittag am Kryptomarkt
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Spielen Sie mit dem Gedanken, Ihre Lebensversicherung zu kündigen? - So ermitteln Sie den Rückkaufswert!

Vodafone Group Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
0,79 EUR ±0,00 EUR -0,19 %
STU
0,68 GBP ±0,00 GBP +0,43 %
CHX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 21,62 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Barclays Capital

Vodafone Group Equal Weight

17:01 Uhr
Vodafone Group Equal Weight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
0,79 EUR 0,00 EUR -0,19%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 92 auf 85 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Er habe seine Schätzungen für einige europäische Telekomwerte angepasst, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Dies berücksichtige jüngste Währungsbewegungen und Marktdaten vor der beginnenden Berichtssaison der Branche./la/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.01.2024 / 18:18 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.01.2024 / 21:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
0,85 £
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
0,79 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Equal Weight		 Kurs aktuell:
0,68 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,06 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

17:01 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
20.12.23 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
19.12.23 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
18.12.23 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
12.12.23 Vodafone Group Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC