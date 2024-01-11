Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Equal Weight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 92 auf 85 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Er habe seine Schätzungen für einige europäische Telekomwerte angepasst, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Dies berücksichtige jüngste Währungsbewegungen und Marktdaten vor der beginnenden Berichtssaison der Branche./la/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.01.2024 / 18:18 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.01.2024 / 21:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
0,85 £
|Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight
|Kurs*:
0,79 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
0,68 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,06 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|17:01
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.12.23
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.12.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.12.23
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.12.23
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.12.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.12.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.12.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.11.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|15.11.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.23
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|06.12.22
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.11.22
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
