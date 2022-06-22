  • Suche
Vodafone Group Aktie

1,50EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,95%
13:19:52
XETRA
1,29GBP
+0,02GBP
+1,61%
14:01:39
BTE

WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

28.06.2022 13:41

Vodafone Group Outperform (Bernstein Research)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Pence belassen. Trotz der schwachen Entwicklung in Deutschland und wenig Neigung, das Unternehmensportfolio zu verbessern, sei die Aktie aussichtsreich, schrieb Analyst Stan Noel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. So sei die Dividende attraktiv und das Portfolio biete noch Potenzial./mf/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.06.2022 / 18:43 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.06.2022 / 04:00 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Outperform

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
1,55 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,29 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
20,32%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
1,29 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,25%
Analyst Name:
Stan Noel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,59 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

