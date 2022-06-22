NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Pence belassen. Trotz der schwachen Entwicklung in Deutschland und wenig Neigung, das Unternehmensportfolio zu verbessern, sei die Aktie aussichtsreich, schrieb Analyst Stan Noel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. So sei die Dividende attraktiv und das Portfolio biete noch Potenzial./mf/jha/