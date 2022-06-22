|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
1,55 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1,29 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
20,32%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
1,29 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,25%
|
Analyst Name:
Stan Noel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,59 £
|22.06.22
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.06.22
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.22
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.06.22
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.05.22
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.06.22
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.06.22
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.22
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.06.22
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.05.22
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.06.22
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.22
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.06.22
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.05.22
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.05.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|24.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.06.22
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.05.22
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.05.22
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.04.22
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.06.20
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
