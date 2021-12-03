LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 170 auf 165 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Maurice Patrick nahm wegen der eingebrochenen türkischen Lira die Schätzungen für den Umsatz und den operativen Gewinn (Ebitda) des Konzerns im Service-Geschäft in dem Land für 2023 um gut ein Drittel zurück. Auch im kommenden Jahr seien für diese Kennziffern sinkende Werte zu erwarten, schrieb der Experte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./bek