|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
1,65 £
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
1,14 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
44,46%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
1,13 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
45,89%
|
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,70 £
|08:36 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:16 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.12.21
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.12.21
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|29.11.21
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
