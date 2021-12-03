  • Suche
Vodafone Group Aktie

1,35EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,97%
09:18:19
STU
1,13GBP
±0,00GBP
-0,42%
09:38:13
BTE

WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

15.12.2021 08:36

Vodafone Group Overweight (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 170 auf 165 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Maurice Patrick nahm wegen der eingebrochenen türkischen Lira die Schätzungen für den Umsatz und den operativen Gewinn (Ebitda) im türkischen Geschäft für 2023 um gut ein Drittel zurück. Auch im kommenden Jahr seien für diese Kennziffern sinkende Werte zu erwarten, schrieb der Experte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./bek/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.12.2021 / 20:07 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.12.2021 / 21:35 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Overweight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
1,65 £
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
1,14 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
44,46%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
1,13 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
45,50%
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,70 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

08:36 Uhr Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
08:16 Uhr Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
03.12.21 Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
01.12.21 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
29.11.21 Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+49,51%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +49,51%
Ø Kursziel: 1,70
Anzahl:
Buy: 11
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
Barclays Capital
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Morgan Stanley
2 £
Kepler Cheuvreux
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +49,51%
Ø Kursziel: 1,70
alle Vodafone Group PLC Kursziele

