Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 20

18.05.25 02:14 Uhr
Rohstoffmärkte in KW 20: So entwickelten sich Gold, Öl und andere Rohstoffe | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 20

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 11.05.2025 und dem 16.05.2025. Stand ist der 16.05.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -11,84 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 31: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -9,60 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -5,56 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -5,29 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -4,25 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -2,99 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -1,95 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -1,86 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -1,79 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -1,59 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -1,40 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,78 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 19: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 0,07 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,37 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 14: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,57 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 12: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 2,28 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 2,52 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 2,62 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 2,89 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 3,18 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 3,44 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 3,72 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Reispreis

Reispreis: 3,95 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 4,17 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 3: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 4,52 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 12,22 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 15,83 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com

