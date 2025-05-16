Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 16

Heute im Fokus

Rheinmetall auf 'Equity Long Ideas'-Liste der DZ Bank. eToro-Aktie mit Megastart an der Börse. United Internet will 1&1-Anteil ausbauen. Scout24 nun erstmals bester DAX-Aufstiegskandidat. Warnstreik am DHL-Drehkreuz Leipzig. Trump fordert: Apple-Produktion in Indien nur für dortigen Markt. DAX-Konzerne mit deutlich weniger Gewinn. Rio Tinto investiert Milliardensumme in Wasserkraftwerk in Québec.