Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 7

15.02.25 03:34 Uhr
Rohstoff-Check KW 7: So entwickelten sich Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.640,13 USD 36,38 USD 1,40%
News
Baumwolle
0,67 USD 0,00 USD 0,37%
News
Bleipreis
1.950,70 USD 1,59 USD 0,08%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,69 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,18%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
104,21 EUR 0,26 EUR 0,25%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,73 USD 0,07 USD 2,00%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.883,64 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,41 USD 0,09 USD 2,71%
News
Heizölpreis
64,46 USD -0,26 USD -0,41%
News
Holzpreis
611,00 USD 6,00 USD 0,99%
News
Kaffeepreis
4,20 USD -0,14 USD -3,13%
News
Kakaopreis
8.183,00 GBP 150,00 GBP 1,87%
News
Kohlepreis
100,15 USD -5,35 USD -5,07%
News
Kupferpreis
9.811,15 USD 376,27 USD 3,99%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,98 USD -0,02 USD -0,86%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,89 USD 0,00 USD 0,14%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,89 USD 0,00 USD 0,14%
News
Maispreis
4,97 USD 0,03 USD 0,66%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,67 USD -0,01 USD -0,38%
News
Milchpreis
20,34 USD -0,01 USD -0,05%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
655,29 USD 1,46 USD 0,22%
News
Nickelpreis
15.354,00 USD 260,00 USD 1,72%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
74,64 USD -0,68 USD -0,90%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
70,56 USD -0,95 USD -1,33%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,44 USD -0,11 USD -3,02%
News
Palladiumpreis
967,00 USD -28,00 USD -2,81%
News
Palmölpreis
4.725,00 MYR -43,00 MYR -0,90%
News
Platinpreis
986,00 USD -7,00 USD -0,70%
News
Rapspreis
526,25 EUR 3,25 EUR 0,62%
News
Reispreis
14,02 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Silberpreis
32,15 USD -0,20 USD -0,62%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
295,40 USD 2,80 USD 0,96%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,46 USD -0,00 USD -0,09%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,37 USD 0,07 USD 0,66%
News
Super Benzin
1,75 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,06%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
232,75 EUR 1,50 EUR 0,65%
News
Zinkpreis
2.844,00 USD 44,27 USD 1,58%
News
Zinnpreis
32.617,00 USD 764,00 USD 2,40%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,20 USD 0,00 USD 1,39%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 7

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 09.02.2025 und dem 14.02.2025. Stand ist der 14.02.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -22,93 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -3,01 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -2,29 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -1,00 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,76 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 24: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,63 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 23: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -0,04 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 20: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 0,24 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,42 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,47 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,75 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 16: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 1,21 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 1,58 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 1,89 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Maispreis

Maispreis: 2,05 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Reispreis

Reispreis: 2,19 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 2,39 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 3,33 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 5,26 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 6,68 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 13,60 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com

