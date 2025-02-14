Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 7
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 09.02.2025 und dem 14.02.2025. Stand ist der 14.02.2025.
Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -22,93 Prozent
Platz 31: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -3,01 Prozent
Platz 30: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -2,29 Prozent
Platz 29: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -1,56 Prozent
Platz 28: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -1,10 Prozent
Platz 27: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -1,00 Prozent
Platz 26: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -0,96 Prozent
Platz 25: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -0,76 Prozent
Platz 24: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,63 Prozent
Platz 23: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -0,57 Prozent
Platz 22: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -0,04 Prozent
Platz 21: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 20: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 0,24 Prozent
Platz 19: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,42 Prozent
Platz 18: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,47 Prozent
Platz 17: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0,75 Prozent
Platz 16: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 1,21 Prozent
Platz 15: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 1,22 Prozent
Platz 14: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 1,22 Prozent
Platz 13: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 1,52 Prozent
Platz 12: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 1,58 Prozent
Platz 11: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 1,76 Prozent
Platz 10: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 1,82 Prozent
Platz 9: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 1,89 Prozent
Platz 8: Maispreis
Maispreis: 2,05 Prozent
Platz 7: Reispreis
Reispreis: 2,19 Prozent
Platz 6: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,30 Prozent
Platz 5: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 2,39 Prozent
Platz 4: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 3,33 Prozent
Platz 3: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 5,26 Prozent
Platz 2: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 6,68 Prozent
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 13,60 Prozent
