KW 28: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

13.07.24 02:48 Uhr
Rohstoff-Knaller in KW 28: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und mehr | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.484,65 USD 9,25 USD 0,37%
News
Baumwolle
0,69 USD -0,00 USD -0,26%
News
Bleipreis
2.128,50 USD -2,50 USD -0,12%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,65 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,12%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
100,34 EUR 0,98 EUR 0,99%
News
Eisenerzpreis
109,58 USD 0,84 USD 0,77%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,31 USD 0,04 USD 1,94%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.411,49 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,40 USD 0,27 USD 8,63%
News
Heizölpreis
66,31 USD -0,26 USD -0,40%
News
Holzpreis
437,50 USD -8,50 USD -1,91%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,47 USD -0,01 USD -0,40%
News
Kakaopreis
7.629,00 GBP 290,00 GBP 3,95%
News
Kohlepreis
102,30 USD 0,30 USD 0,29%
News
Kupferpreis
9.672,35 USD -21,15 USD -0,22%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,83 USD 0,00 USD 0,14%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,89 USD 0,00 USD 0,20%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,89 USD 0,00 USD 0,20%
News
Maispreis
4,00 USD -0,09 USD -2,20%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,59 USD 0,03 USD 1,02%
News
Milchpreis
19,77 USD -0,03 USD -0,15%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
696,34 USD 1,51 USD 0,22%
News
Nickelpreis
16.623,50 USD -4,00 USD -0,02%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
85,27 USD -0,34 USD -0,40%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
82,20 USD -0,62 USD -0,75%
News
Orangensaftpreis
4,53 USD -0,31 USD -6,37%
News
Palladiumpreis
971,00 USD -27,00 USD -2,71%
News
Palmölpreis
3.970,00 MYR -35,00 MYR -0,87%
News
Platinpreis
1.003,50 USD 1,50 USD 0,15%
News
Rapspreis
474,00 EUR -2,00 EUR -0,42%
News
Reispreis
19,55 USD 2,07 USD 11,84%
News
Silberpreis
30,79 USD -0,67 USD -2,13%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
373,10 USD -7,40 USD -1,94%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,48 USD 0,01 USD 1,28%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,37 USD 0,01 USD 0,09%
News
Super Benzin
1,76 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,34%
News
Uranpreis
85,95 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Weizenpreis
219,75 EUR -3,00 EUR -1,35%
News
Zinkpreis
2.869,50 USD -32,75 USD -1,13%
News
Zinnpreis
33.926,00 USD -1.624,00 USD -4,57%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,19 USD -0,00 USD -1,13%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 28

Platz 32: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 07.07.2024 und dem 12.07.2024. Stand ist der 12.07.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -7,43 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -6,00 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 29: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -5,52 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -5,00 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -4,37 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 26: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -3,94 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,59 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 24: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -3,19 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -3,17 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -3,05 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -2,74 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Maispreis

Maispreis: -2,68 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -2,48 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -2,15 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -1,55 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -1,15 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 11: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 6: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,49 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 3,65 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 5,84 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 7,39 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Reispreis

Reispreis: 15,47 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

