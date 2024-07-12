KW 28: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 32: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 07.07.2024 und dem 12.07.2024. Stand ist der 12.07.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -7,43 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -6,00 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 29: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -5,52 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -5,00 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -4,37 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 26: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -3,94 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -3,59 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 24: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -3,19 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -3,17 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -3,05 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -2,74 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Maispreis
Maispreis: -2,68 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -2,48 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -2,15 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -1,78 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -1,55 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,32 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -1,32 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -1,15 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 11: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,11 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -0,96 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -0,53 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -0,45 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 6: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 0,84 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 1,49 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 3,65 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 5,84 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 7,39 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Reispreis
Reispreis: 15,47 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
