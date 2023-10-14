DAX15.187 -1,6%ESt504.136 -1,5%MSCIW2.862 -0,8%Dow33.670 +0,1%Nas13.407 -1,2%Bitcoin25.576 +0,2%Euro1,0514 -0,2%Öl90,80 +5,3%Gold1.933 ±0,0%
KW 41: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

14.10.23 02:12 Uhr
KW 41: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 41

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 08.10.2023 und dem 13.10.2023. Stand ist der 13.10.2023.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -10,38 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -4,67 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -3,29 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 29: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -2,46 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -1,92 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,75 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 26: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,15 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Diesel Benzin

Diesel Benzin: -0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,12 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,76 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 0,93 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 14: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,21 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 11: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 1,37 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,64 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 8: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 3,88 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 4,29 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 4,98 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 5,43 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 5,81 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 6,16 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 9,28 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

