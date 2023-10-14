KW 41: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 08.10.2023 und dem 13.10.2023. Stand ist der 13.10.2023.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -10,38 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -4,67 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -3,29 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 29: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -2,46 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -1,92 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,75 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 26: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -1,15 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -1,11 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Reispreis
Reispreis: -0,69 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Diesel Benzin
Diesel Benzin: -0,60 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -0,23 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -0,12 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Maispreis
Maispreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 0,76 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 0,93 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0,95 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 14: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 1,06 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 1,06 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 1,21 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 11: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 1,37 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,64 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 2,04 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 8: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 2,41 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 3,88 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 4,29 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 4,98 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 5,43 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 5,81 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 6,16 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 9,28 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
