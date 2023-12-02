DAX16.398 +1,1%ESt504.419 +0,8%MSCIW3.041 +0,6%Dow36.246 +0,8%Nas14.305 +0,6%Bitcoin35.589 +0,2%Euro1,0884 -0,1%Öl79,56 -4,0%Gold2.071 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Tesla A1CX3T Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 MorphoSys 663200 NVIDIA 918422 Deutsche Bank 514000 Plug Power A1JA81 NEL ASA A0B733 Amazon 906866 Allianz 840400 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa 823212 BYD A0M4W9 Commerzbank CBK100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- DAX geht fester ins Wochenende und übersteigt 16.300-Punkte-Marke -- S&P Global bestätigt Siemens Energy-Rating -- BioNTech, Siemens im Fokus
Top News
KW 48: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
November 2023: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 48: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

02.12.23 03:27 Uhr
KW 48: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.201,65 USD 5,90 USD 0,27%
News
Baumwolle
0,79 USD -0,00 USD -0,36%
News
Bleipreis
2.098,15 USD -12,85 USD -0,61%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,74 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
119,89 EUR 1,39 EUR 1,17%
News
Eisenerzpreis
130,46 USD 0,08 USD 0,06%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,78 USD -0,03 USD -1,07%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.071,25 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,77 USD 0,17 USD 4,72%
News
Heizölpreis
70,53 USD -4,23 USD -5,65%
News
Holzpreis
525,50 USD 0,50 USD 0,10%
News
Kaffeepreis
1,94 USD 0,14 USD 7,67%
News
Kakaopreis
3.576,00 GBP -10,00 GBP -0,28%
News
Kohlepreis
119,75 USD 3,25 USD 2,79%
News
Kupferpreis
8.455,65 USD 123,90 USD 1,49%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,69 USD -0,02 USD -1,07%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,69 USD -0,00 USD -0,44%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,69 USD -0,00 USD -0,44%
News
Maispreis
4,65 USD 0,04 USD 0,87%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,14 USD -0,06 USD -2,66%
News
Milchpreis
16,14 USD 0,01 USD 0,06%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
631,82 USD 4,19 USD 0,67%
News
Nickelpreis
16.652,50 USD 320,00 USD 1,96%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
79,56 USD -3,29 USD -3,97%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
74,38 USD -1,24 USD -1,64%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,94 USD -0,07 USD -1,68%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.005,00 USD -8,50 USD -0,84%
News
Palmölpreis
3.733,00 MYR -21,00 MYR -0,56%
News
Platinpreis
938,00 USD 5,00 USD 0,54%
News
Rapspreis
442,00 EUR -8,75 EUR -1,94%
News
Reispreis
17,27 USD -0,11 USD -0,63%
News
Silberpreis
25,44 USD 0,13 USD 0,51%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
423,50 USD -17,00 USD -3,86%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,51 USD -0,01 USD -1,81%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
13,24 USD -0,19 USD -1,43%
News
Super Benzin
1,75 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,17%
News
Uranpreis
80,40 USD -0,50 USD -0,62%
News
Weizenpreis
222,75 EUR 1,75 EUR 0,79%
News
Zinkpreis
2.465,40 USD -12,60 USD -0,51%
News
Zinnpreis
23.226,00 USD 321,00 USD 1,40%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,25 USD -0,01 USD -3,46%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 48

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 26.11.2023 und dem 01.12.2023. Stand ist der 01.12.2023.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -7,41 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -6,14 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -5,16 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 29: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -4,87 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -4,67 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -3,56 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -3,02 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -2,61 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Reispreis

Reispreis: -1,99 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,40 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 22: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,25 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 18: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -0,37 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 16: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 15: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 1,07 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 1,15 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,37 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 2,52 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 4,11 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 8,38 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis