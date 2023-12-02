KW 48: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

Heute im Fokus

Commerzbank sucht anscheinend nach weiterem Ankeraktionär. VW lässt weitere Verträge von Beschäftigten auslaufen. BASF-Kathodenfabrik in Finnland weiterhin in der Schwebe. LANXESS arbeitet weiter mit kanadischem Partner an US-Lithiumprojekt. Pfizer bricht eine Studie mit Abnehm-Tablette wegen Nebenwirkungen ab. Fraport gibt wegen Putin Beteiligung an russischem Flughafen auf. Flughafen Hamburg tritt Wasserstoff-Netzwerk von Airbus bei.