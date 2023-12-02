KW 48: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 26.11.2023 und dem 01.12.2023. Stand ist der 01.12.2023.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -7,41 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -6,14 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -5,16 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 29: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -4,87 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -4,67 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -3,56 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -3,02 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -2,61 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Reispreis
Reispreis: -1,99 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,40 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 22: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -1,25 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -1,06 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,57 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -0,46 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 18: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -0,37 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 16: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 15: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,31 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 0,34 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Maispreis
Maispreis: 0,65 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 0,79 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 1,07 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 1,15 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 1,37 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,47 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 2,49 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 2,52 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 2,80 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 4,11 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 8,38 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
