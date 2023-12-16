KW 50: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 10.12.2023 und dem 15.12.2023. Stand ist der 15.12.2023.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -4,67 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -4,65 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 30: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -4,35 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -2,60 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -2,33 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,00 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 26: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -1,23 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -0,81 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -0,78 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 0,20 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0,61 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 20: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,90 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 1,09 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Reispreis
Reispreis: 1,12 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,21 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 1,35 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 1,53 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 1,62 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 1,86 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 11: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 2,01 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 2,29 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 2,39 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 2,78 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Maispreis
Maispreis: 3,00 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 3,12 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 4,09 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 4,35 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 4,41 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 8,65 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 24,75 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com