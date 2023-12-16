DAX16.751 ±0,0%ESt504.549 +0,2%MSCIW3.126 -0,1%Dow37.305 +0,2%Nas14.814 +0,4%Bitcoin38.584 +0,3%Euro1,0896 -0,8%Öl76,95 +0,5%Gold2.018 ±0,0%
DAX geht nach Rekordlauf unverändert ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen leicht im Plus -- VW kann Absatz kräftig steigern -- Munich Re will Gewinn 2024 steigern -- Rheinmetall, Symrise im Fokus
KW 50: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
KW 50: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

16.12.23 02:12 Uhr
KW 50: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 50

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 10.12.2023 und dem 15.12.2023. Stand ist der 15.12.2023.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -4,67 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -4,65 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 30: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -4,35 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -2,60 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,00 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 26: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,78 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 0,20 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,61 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 20: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,90 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 1,09 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Reispreis

Reispreis: 1,12 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,21 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,86 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 11: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 2,01 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 2,29 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 2,39 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 2,78 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Maispreis

Maispreis: 3,00 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 3,12 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 4,09 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 4,35 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 4,41 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 8,65 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 24,75 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

