Rohstoffe im 2. Quartal 2024: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.03.2024 und dem 30.06.2024. Stand ist der 30.06.2024.
Platz 30: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -19,31 Prozent
Platz 29: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -6,82 Prozent
Platz 28: Reispreis
Reispreis: -5,60 Prozent
Platz 27: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -4,76 Prozent
Platz 26: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -3,91 Prozent
Platz 25: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -3,62 Prozent
Platz 24: Maispreis
Maispreis: -3,40 Prozent
Platz 23: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,22 Prozent
Platz 22: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -1,19 Prozent
Platz 21: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0,70 Prozent
Platz 20: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 1,88 Prozent
Platz 19: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 2,25 Prozent
Platz 18: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,27 Prozent
Platz 17: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 2,37 Prozent
Platz 16: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 3,19 Prozent
Platz 15: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 3,41 Prozent
Platz 14: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 5,24 Prozent
Platz 13: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 8,41 Prozent
Platz 12: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 11,64 Prozent
Platz 11: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 11,93 Prozent
Platz 10: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 12,45 Prozent
Platz 9: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 12,90 Prozent
Platz 8: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 15,60 Prozent
Platz 7: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 18,04 Prozent
Platz 6: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 22,54 Prozent
Platz 5: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 22,57 Prozent
Platz 4: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 23,07 Prozent
Platz 3: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 25,87 Prozent
Platz 2: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 26,14 Prozent
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 41,30 Prozent
