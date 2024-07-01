DAX18.291 +0,3%ESt504.930 +0,7%MSCIW3.521 ±0,0%Dow39.170 +0,1%Nas17.879 +0,8%Bitcoin58.670 +0,3%Euro1,0733 -0,1%Öl86,87 +0,3%Gold2.329 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T Nike 866993 NEL ASA A0B733 Lufthansa 823212 Amazon 906866 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Allianz 840400 Bayer BAY001 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Bank 514000 BASF BASF11 Apple 865985 Deutsche Telekom 555750
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Freundlicher Monatsstart: Dow letztlich leicht im Plus -- DAX schließt fester -- NIO mit Auslieferungsrekord -- Milliardenübernahme von Boeing -- Milliardenauftrag für Rheinmetall -- Binance im Fokus
Top News
Rohstoffe im 2. Quartal 2024: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Neuer Rekord bei Millionären - Bereitschaft zu mehr Risiko
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Rohstoffe im 2. Quartal 2024: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel

02.07.24 03:59 Uhr
Rohstoff-Rallye oder Crash? Die explosiven Entwicklungen von Öl, Gold und mehr | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.515,70 USD -8,95 USD -0,35%
News
Baumwolle
0,72 USD -0,01 USD -1,06%
News
Bleipreis
2.184,50 USD 24,60 USD 1,14%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,67 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,24%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
100,75 EUR -0,40 EUR -0,40%
News
Eisenerzpreis
106,51 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,46 USD -0,02 USD -0,61%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.329,28 USD -2,77 USD -0,12%
News
Haferpreis
3,05 USD -0,02 USD -0,65%
News
Heizölpreis
68,95 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Holzpreis
445,00 USD -7,00 USD -1,55%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,24 USD -0,05 USD -2,03%
News
Kakaopreis
7.363,00 GBP -129,00 GBP -1,72%
News
Kohlepreis
103,20 USD -6,50 USD -5,93%
News
Kupferpreis
9.482,60 USD 6,10 USD 0,06%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,84 USD -0,09 USD -4,77%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,89 USD -0,00 USD -0,39%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,89 USD -0,00 USD -0,39%
News
Maispreis
3,98 USD -0,01 USD -0,13%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,57 USD -0,02 USD -0,72%
News
Milchpreis
19,89 USD -0,05 USD -0,25%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
707,51 USD 44,58 USD 6,72%
News
Nickelpreis
17.195,00 USD 238,50 USD 1,41%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
86,84 USD 0,20 USD 0,23%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
83,56 USD 0,17 USD 0,20%
News
Orangensaftpreis
4,26 USD -0,09 USD -2,13%
News
Palladiumpreis
985,00 USD 8,50 USD 0,87%
News
Palmölpreis
4.024,00 MYR 48,00 MYR 1,21%
News
Platinpreis
977,50 USD 2,50 USD 0,26%
News
Rapspreis
487,75 EUR 9,75 EUR 2,04%
News
Reispreis
16,99 USD -0,21 USD -1,22%
News
Silberpreis
29,34 USD -0,12 USD -0,41%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
367,70 USD 2,30 USD 0,63%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,46 USD 0,02 USD 4,82%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,61 USD 0,02 USD 0,19%
News
Super Benzin
1,78 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,17%
News
Uranpreis
85,65 USD 1,20 USD 1,40%
News
Weizenpreis
231,25 EUR 7,25 EUR 3,24%
News
Zinkpreis
2.911,65 USD -7,85 USD -0,27%
News
Zinnpreis
32.835,00 USD -151,50 USD -0,46%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,20 USD -0,00 USD -0,79%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im zweiten Quartal 2024.

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.03.2024 und dem 30.06.2024. Stand ist der 30.06.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -19,31 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -6,82 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Reispreis

Reispreis: -5,60 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -4,76 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -3,91 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -3,62 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Maispreis

Maispreis: -3,40 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,22 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 22: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -1,19 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,70 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 20: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 1,88 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 2,25 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,27 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 2,37 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 16: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 3,19 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 3,41 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 5,24 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 8,41 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 12: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 11,64 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 11,93 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 12,45 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 12,90 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 15,60 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 18,04 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 22,54 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 22,57 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 23,07 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 25,87 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 26,14 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 41,30 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis