Apple Aktie
Marktkap. 3,02 Bio. EURKGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Die iPhone-Nachfrage in den großen Märkten USA, China und Europa sei im Februar recht mau gewesen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in seinem am Dienstag vorliegenden Kommentar zu jüngsten Daten./ag/tav
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.03.2025 / 15:50 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.03.2025 / 15:50 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 236,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 222,13
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,24%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 221,13
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,72%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 244,06
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|10:01
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.03.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.03.25
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.25
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.03.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:01
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.03.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.03.25
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.25
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.03.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.03.25
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.25
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.25
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.02.25
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.01.25
|Apple Buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|31.01.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.01.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.10.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:01
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.03.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.03.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.03.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.02.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG