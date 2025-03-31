DAX 22.416 +1,1%ESt50 5.298 +0,9%Top 10 Crypto 11,75 -0,2%Dow 42.002 +1,0%Nas 17.299 -0,1%Bitcoin 77.671 +1,8%Euro 1,0813 -0,1%Öl 74,49 -0,3%Gold 3.133 +0,3%
Marktkap. 3,02 Bio. EUR

KGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

10:01 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
204,50 EUR -0,50 EUR -0,24%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Die iPhone-Nachfrage in den großen Märkten USA, China und Europa sei im Februar recht mau gewesen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in seinem am Dienstag vorliegenden Kommentar zu jüngsten Daten./ag/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.03.2025 / 15:50 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.03.2025 / 15:50 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 236,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 222,13		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,24%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 221,13		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,72%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 244,06

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

10:01 Apple Neutral UBS AG
24.03.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
18.03.25 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.03.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.03.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
