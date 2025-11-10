JP Morgan Chase & Co.

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

12:41 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für DHL Group nach einem Besuch des größten Frachtzentrums in Großbritannien mit einem Kursziel von 47,50 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Dort würden jede Nacht rund 170.000 Sendungen umgeschlagen, schrieb Alexia Dogani am Dienstag. Für deren Transport würden 400 Lastkraftwagen und 46 Flüge benötigt. Mit Blick auf die Kostenstruktur der DHL Group sei sie positiv gestimmt, so die Expertin./rob/bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.11.2025 / 09:18 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.11.2025 / 09:18 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Oliver-Marc Steffen / Shutterstock.com