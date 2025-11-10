DAX 23.998 +0,2%ESt50 5.696 +0,6%MSCI World 4.394 +0,2%Top 10 Crypto 14,22 -3,1%Nas 23.527 +2,3%Bitcoin 90.039 -1,8%Euro 1,1594 +0,3%Öl 64,54 +0,8%Gold 4.143 +0,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 DroneShield A2DMAA NEL ASA A0B733 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Tesla A1CX3T Palantir A2QA4J Siemens Energy ENER6Y Commerzbank CBK100 RENK RENK73 Plug Power A1JA81 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Bank 514000 BYD A0M4W9
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Shutdown-Ende naht: DAX zurückhaltend -- Porsche verdient weniger -- SoftBank trennt sich von NVIDIA-Aktien -- HENSOLDT, Rheinmetall, RENK, Apple, Berkshire, United Internet, DroneShield im Fokus
Top News
24.000er-Marke im Blick: DAX setzt Erholungskurs fort - Hoffnung auf Ende des US-Shutdowns wächst 24.000er-Marke im Blick: DAX setzt Erholungskurs fort - Hoffnung auf Ende des US-Shutdowns wächst
Ausblick: Alcon legt Quartalsergebnis vor Ausblick: Alcon legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
44,34 EUR +0,36 EUR +0,82 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 48,69 Mrd. EUR

KGV 11,89 Div. Rendite 5,44%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 555200

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol DPSTF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

12:41 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
44,34 EUR 0,36 EUR 0,82%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für DHL Group nach einem Besuch des größten Frachtzentrums in Großbritannien mit einem Kursziel von 47,50 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Dort würden jede Nacht rund 170.000 Sendungen umgeschlagen, schrieb Alexia Dogani am Dienstag. Für deren Transport würden 400 Lastkraftwagen und 46 Flüge benötigt. Mit Blick auf die Kostenstruktur der DHL Group sei sie positiv gestimmt, so die Expertin./rob/bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.11.2025 / 09:18 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.11.2025 / 09:18 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Oliver-Marc Steffen / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
47,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
43,97 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
8,03%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
44,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,13%
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
43,59 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

12:41 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:06 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell UBS AG
10:41 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold Warburg Research
07.11.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen DZ BANK
07.11.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

finanzen.net Aktienbewertung JP Morgan Chase & Co. bescheinigt Overweight für DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie JP Morgan Chase & Co. bescheinigt Overweight für DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in Europa: So bewegt sich der Euro STOXX 50 am Dienstagmittag
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch UBS AG
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) am Dienstagmittag im Aufwind
finanzen.net Warburg Research: Hold für DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) am Dienstagvormittag kaum verändert
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) gewinnt am Montagnachmittag an Boden
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
dpa-afx DHL-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Automat wird zur Postfiliale - Deutsche Post stellt hunderte Anträge
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Dr. Katrin Suder, buy
RSS Feed
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) zu myNews hinzufügen