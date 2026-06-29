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DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

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52,58 EUR +0,30 EUR +0,57 %
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DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) jetzt ohne Ordergebühren (zzgl. Spreads) handeln beim ‘Kostensieger’ finanzen.net zero (Stiftung Warentest 12/2025)
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JP Morgan Chase & Co.

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

08:11 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
52,58 EUR 0,30 EUR 0,57%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat DHL Group mit einem Kursziel von 60 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Logistikkonzern dürfte über ein gutes zweites Quartal berichten, schrieb Alexia Dogani am Montag in ihrem Ausblick. Sie geht von einer saisonalen Geschäftsbeschleunigung sowie einem wieder wachsenden Expressgeschäft aus und sieht ihre Wachstumsprognose für das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) über der Konsensschätzung./rob/gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2026 / 19:32 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.06.2026 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: AIF

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
60,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
52,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
14,64%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
52,58 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,11%
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
52,19 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

08:11 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.06.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.06.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.06.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight Barclays Capital
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