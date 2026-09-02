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DocMorris Aktie

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DocMorris Aktien-Sparplan
10,77 EUR -0,12 EUR -1,10 %
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10,12 CHF -0,18 CHF -1,72 %
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ISIN CH0042615283

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Symbol ZRSEF

AI Analyse

Jefferies & Company Inc.

DocMorris Hold

14:46 Uhr
DocMorris Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)
10,77 EUR -0,12 EUR -1,10%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für DocMorris mit einem Kursziel von 11 Franken auf "Hold" belassen. Im August habe es eine schlechtere Entwicklung bei der Zahl aktiver Kunden und App-Nutzungen gegebenen, schrieb Martin Comtesse am Donnerstag nach Auswertung der monatlichen E-Rezeptdaten der Onlineapotheken. Dabei habe sich Redcare besser geschlagen als der Schweizer Konkurrent./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.09.2026 / 07:32 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.09.2026 / 07:32 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: DocMorris Hold

Unternehmen:
DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
11,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
10,14 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel*:
8,48%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
10,12 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,65%
Analyst Name:
Martin Comtesse 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
10,53 CHF

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)

14:46 DocMorris Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.08.26 DocMorris Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
24.08.26 DocMorris Buy Deutsche Bank AG
20.08.26 DocMorris Buy Deutsche Bank AG
20.08.26 DocMorris Neutral UBS AG
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