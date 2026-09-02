DocMorris Aktie
Marktkap. 575,08 Mio. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A0Q6J0
ISIN CH0042615283
Symbol ZRSEF
AI Analyse
DocMorris Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für DocMorris mit einem Kursziel von 11 Franken auf "Hold" belassen. Im August habe es eine schlechtere Entwicklung bei der Zahl aktiver Kunden und App-Nutzungen gegebenen, schrieb Martin Comtesse am Donnerstag nach Auswertung der monatlichen E-Rezeptdaten der Onlineapotheken. Dabei habe sich Redcare besser geschlagen als der Schweizer Konkurrent./ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.09.2026 / 07:32 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.09.2026 / 07:32 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: DocMorris Hold
|Unternehmen:
DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
11,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
10,14 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8,48%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
10,12 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,65%
|
Analyst Name:
Martin Comtesse
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
10,53 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)
|14:46
|DocMorris Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.08.26
|DocMorris Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.08.26
|DocMorris Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.26
|DocMorris Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.26
|DocMorris Neutral
|UBS AG
|14:46
|DocMorris Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.08.26
|DocMorris Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.08.26
|DocMorris Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.26
|DocMorris Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.26
|DocMorris Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.08.26
|DocMorris Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.26
|DocMorris Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.08.26
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.07.26
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.07.26
|DocMorris Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.07.26
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|21.04.26
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|16.04.26
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|24.03.26
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|19.03.26
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|14:46
|DocMorris Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.08.26
|DocMorris Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.08.26
|DocMorris Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.08.26
|DocMorris Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.08.26
|DocMorris Neutral
|UBS AG