Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
Marktkap. 103,96 Mrd. EURKGV 8,03 Div. Rendite 8,83%
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 6,50 auf 6,90 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Delphine Lee reduzierte ihre Gewinnschätzungen je Aktie für 2026 und 2027, erhöhte sie aber für 2028 unter Berücksichtigung von Kostensenkungen. Zudem rollte sie ihre Bewertungsbasis um ein Jahr nach vorne bis Dezember 2027, wie sie am Donnerstag schrieb./rob/ajx/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2026 / 14:28 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.01.2026 / 14:28 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Quka / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
6,90 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
5,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,01%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
5,93 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,34%
|
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,34 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|17:16
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.12.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.12.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
