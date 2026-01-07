DAX 25.136 +0,1%ESt50 5.906 -0,3%MSCI World 4.480 -0,2%Top 10 Crypto 12,19 -1,8%Nas 23.428 -0,7%Bitcoin 77.629 -0,7%Euro 1,1655 -0,2%Öl 61,16 +1,3%Gold 4.452 -0,1%
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

5,93 EUR -0,05 EUR -0,75 %
STU
5,53 CHF +0,03 CHF +0,62 %
BRX
Marktkap. 103,96 Mrd. EUR

KGV 8,03 Div. Rendite 8,83%
WKN 850605

ISIN IT0000072618

Symbol IITSF

Aktie in diesem Artikel
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
5,93 EUR -0,05 EUR -0,75%
Charts| News| Analysen
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 6,50 auf 6,90 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Delphine Lee reduzierte ihre Gewinnschätzungen je Aktie für 2026 und 2027, erhöhte sie aber für 2028 unter Berücksichtigung von Kostensenkungen. Zudem rollte sie ihre Bewertungsbasis um ein Jahr nach vorne bis Dezember 2027, wie sie am Donnerstag schrieb./rob/ajx/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2026 / 14:28 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.01.2026 / 14:28 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Quka / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
6,90 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
5,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,01%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
5,93 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,34%
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
6,34 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

17:16 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.12.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform RBC Capital Markets
04.12.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.11.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.11.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

finanzen.net Minuszeichen in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zum Start des Donnerstagshandels in der Verlustzone
finanzen.net STOXX-Handel STOXX 50 fällt zum Start zurück
finanzen.net Handel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer
finanzen.net Börse Europa in Rot: STOXX 50 sackt letztendlich ab
finanzen.net Euro STOXX 50 aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 verbucht Verluste
finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in Europa: STOXX 50 präsentiert sich am Mittwochnachmittag schwächer
finanzen.net Verluste in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 verliert am Mittag
finanzen.net Börse Europa: STOXX 50 verbucht Verluste
Zacks Why Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Zacks Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) Could Be a Great Choice
Zacks Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) Is Up 1.15% in One Week: What You Should Know
Zacks Why Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Zacks Why Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Zacks Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
Zacks Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) is a Great Choice
