Santander Buy

15:21 Uhr
Santander Buy
Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)
4,53 EUR -0,04 EUR -0,83%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Santander nach Quartalszahlen von 6,00 auf 6,20 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Stabilisierung im US-Geschäft trage dazu bei, dass er seine vor dem Quartalsbericht vor allem wegen des Brasilien-Geschäfts gekürzten Prognosen rückgängig machen könne, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.07.2024 / 18:07 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.07.2024 / 18:07 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Santander Buy

Unternehmen:
Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
6,20 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
4,56 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
36,05%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
4,53 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
36,97%
Analyst Name:
Ignacio Cerezo 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
5,43 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

