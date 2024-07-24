Santander Aktie
WKN 858872
ISIN ES0113900J37
Symbol BCDRF
Santander Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Santander nach Quartalszahlen von 6,00 auf 6,20 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Stabilisierung im US-Geschäft trage dazu bei, dass er seine vor dem Quartalsbericht vor allem wegen des Brasilien-Geschäfts gekürzten Prognosen rückgängig machen könne, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.07.2024 / 18:07 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.07.2024 / 18:07 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: JuliusKielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Santander Buy
|Unternehmen:
Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
6,20 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
4,56 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
36,05%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
4,53 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
36,97%
|
Analyst Name:
Ignacio Cerezo
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
5,43 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
