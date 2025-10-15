DAX 24.173 +0,0%ESt50 5.614 +0,2%MSCI World 4.308 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto 15,16 -0,4%Nas 22.670 +0,7%Bitcoin 94.948 -0,1%Euro 1,1655 +0,1%Öl 62,35 -0,2%Gold 4.231 +0,5%
Heute im Fokus
Handelsstreit weiter im Blick: DAX schwächelt -- Asiens Börsen uneins -- Merck vor nächster Wachstumsphase -- Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT, DroneShield, Gold, Drägerwerk, TSMC, ABB im Fokus
Top News
Ryanair streicht Verbindungen an Flughäfen in NRW - Aktie fällt Ryanair streicht Verbindungen an Flughäfen in NRW - Aktie fällt
Handelsstreit bleibt Hauptthema: DAX unterbricht Seitwärtstendenz und gibt leicht nach Handelsstreit bleibt Hauptthema: DAX unterbricht Seitwärtstendenz und gibt leicht nach
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Aktie

208,80 EUR +24,55 EUR +13,32 %
STU
187,20 EUR +4,40 EUR +2,41 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 17,79 Mrd. EUR

KGV 104,29 Div. Rendite 0,37%
WKN A2AJKS

ISIN FR0013154002

Symbol SDMHF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight

10:16 Uhr
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
208,80 EUR 24,55 EUR 13,32%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Sartorius Stedim nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 225 Euro belassen. Das Zahlenwerk des Diagnostikunternehmens sei insgesamt stark ausgefallen, schrieb Richard Vosser in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.10.2025 / 06:57 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.10.2025 / 07:01 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight

Unternehmen:
Sartorius Stedim Biotech		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
225,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
187,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
20,19%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
208,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,76%
Analyst Name:
Richard Vosser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
230,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Sartorius Stedim Biotech

10:16 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.10.25 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral UBS AG
01.10.25 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight Barclays Capital
12.08.25 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.07.25 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Sartorius Stedim Biotech

finanzen.net Ausblick: Sartorius Stedim Biotech präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
finanzen.net Erste Schätzungen: Sartorius Stedim Biotech präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
finanzen.net Sartorius Stedim Biotech-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Sartorius Stedim Biotech im Juli mehrheitlich zum Kauf
finanzen.net Sartorius Stedim Biotech zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
finanzen.net Ausblick: Sartorius Stedim Biotech zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
finanzen.net Erste Schätzungen: Sartorius Stedim Biotech legt Quartalsergebnis vor
finanzen.net So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Sartorius Stedim Biotech-Aktie ein
finanzen.net Barclays nennt Top- und Flop-Aktien in Europa für das 2. Quartal
EQS Group Sartorius Stedim Biotech publishes unaudited results for the first nine months of 2025
EQS Group Half-year results 2025 of Sartorius Stedim Biotech
EQS Group Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Incoming Sartorius CEO Michael Grosse to become Chairman of the Board of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.
EQS Group Sartorius Stedim Biotech expands manufacturing and R&D capacities for innovative bioprocess solutions in France
EQS Group Sartorius Stedim Biotech publishes unaudited first quarter results for 2025
EQS Group Resolutions of the Combined Annual Shareholders&#8217; Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.
EQS Group Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2024
EQS Group Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech resolves to propose dividend of 0.69 euros per share to Annual Shareholders&#8217; Meeting
