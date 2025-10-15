Sartorius Stedim Biotech Aktie
Marktkap. 17,79 Mrd. EURKGV 104,29 Div. Rendite 0,37%
WKN A2AJKS
ISIN FR0013154002
Symbol SDMHF
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Sartorius Stedim nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 225 Euro belassen. Das Zahlenwerk des Diagnostikunternehmens sei insgesamt stark ausgefallen, schrieb Richard Vosser in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.10.2025 / 06:57 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.10.2025 / 07:01 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
225,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
187,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
20,19%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
208,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,76%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Vosser
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
230,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
