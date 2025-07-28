Stellantis Aktie
Marktkap. 23,7 Mrd. EURKGV 6,79 Div. Rendite 5,40%
WKN A2QL01
ISIN NL00150001Q9
Symbol STLA
Stellantis Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Stellantis nach Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr von 11 auf 10 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Jose M Asumendi reduzierte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie die Ergebnisschätzungen für 2025/2026 im Schnitt um mehr als die Hälfte. Gründe seien die US-Importzölle, die Volumina, die Preise und die Produktpalette des Autobauers./bek/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2025 / 17:54 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.07.2025 / 17:54 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Stellantis
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
10,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
8,32 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
20,19%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
8,32 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,25%
|
Analyst Name:
Jose M Asumendi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
10,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
