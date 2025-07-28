DAX 24.217 +1,0%ESt50 5.379 +0,8%Top 10 Crypto 15,88 -2,2%Dow 44.569 -0,6%Nas 21.093 -0,4%Bitcoin 101.722 +0,1%Euro 1,1554 -0,3%Öl 72,69 +3,3%Gold 3.325 +0,3%
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Stellantis Overweight

20:16 Uhr
Stellantis Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Stellantis nach Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr von 11 auf 10 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Jose M Asumendi reduzierte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie die Ergebnisschätzungen für 2025/2026 im Schnitt um mehr als die Hälfte. Gründe seien die US-Importzölle, die Volumina, die Preise und die Produktpalette des Autobauers./bek/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2025 / 17:54 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.07.2025 / 17:54 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

