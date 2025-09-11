Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
Marktkap. 16,77 Mrd. EURKGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas mit einem Kursziel von 164 dänischen Kronen auf "Overweight" belassen. In den USA seien Windkraftprojekte an Land für die Dänen entscheidend, schrieb Akash Gupta am Donnerstagabend. Die jüngsten Nachrichten um US-Projekte auf See seien dagegen eher viel Lärm um nichts. Insgesamt bleibe das Umfeld günstig für Vestas./rob/ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.09.2025 / 17:35 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.09.2025 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
164,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
15,91 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
157,14 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
