DAX 23.704 +0,3%ESt50 5.387 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto 16,10 +0,0%Dow 46.108 +1,4%Nas 22.043 +0,7%Bitcoin 98.254 -0,2%Euro 1,1733 +0,0%Öl 65,79 -0,8%Gold 3.650 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Oracle 871460 RENK RENK73 SAP 716460 Klarna A414N7 Tesla A1CX3T Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Siemens Energy ENER6Y Lufthansa 823212 HENSOLDT HAG000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 BYD A0M4W9 Deutsche Bank 514000 Bayer BAY001
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend freundlich -- Adobe-Prognose beflügelt Aktie -- Microsoft meldet vorläufigen Deal mit OpenAI -- Alibaba, Meta, Alphabet, Snap im Fokus
Top News
Inflationsdruck in Deutschland steigt im August wie erwartet Inflationsdruck in Deutschland steigt im August wie erwartet
Darum kommt der Euro kaum vom Fleck - Pfund nach schwachen Produktionsdaten unter Druck Darum kommt der Euro kaum vom Fleck - Pfund nach schwachen Produktionsdaten unter Druck
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
15,88 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,03 %
STU
15,26 CHF -0,01 CHF -0,03 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 16,77 Mrd. EUR

KGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol VWSYF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight

08:01 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
15,88 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,03%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas mit einem Kursziel von 164 dänischen Kronen auf "Overweight" belassen. In den USA seien Windkraftprojekte an Land für die Dänen entscheidend, schrieb Akash Gupta am Donnerstagabend. Die jüngsten Nachrichten um US-Projekte auf See seien dagegen eher viel Lärm um nichts. Insgesamt bleibe das Umfeld günstig für Vestas./rob/ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.09.2025 / 17:35 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.09.2025 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
164,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
15,91 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
157,14 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

08:01 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.09.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
20.08.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy UBS AG
19.08.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
18.08.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu freenet AG

dpa-afx Mehrheitsübernahme Ceconomy-Aktie in Grün: Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat empfehlen Annahme der Offerte von JD.com Ceconomy-Aktie in Grün: Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat empfehlen Annahme der Offerte von JD.com
finanzen.net freenet Aktie News: freenet am Nachmittag höher
finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: TecDAX schwächelt nachmittags
finanzen.net XETRA-Handel TecDAX in der Verlustzone
finanzen.net freenet Aktie News: freenet zeigt sich am Mittag freundlich
finanzen.net Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: TecDAX zum Handelsstart schwächer
finanzen.net freenet Aktie News: freenet verteuert sich am Vormittag
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt in Rot: TecDAX schlussendlich mit Abgaben
finanzen.net Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: TecDAX am Nachmittag mit Kursplus
EQS Group EQS-CMS: freenet AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-PVR: freenet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-CMS: freenet AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: freenet AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: freenet AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: freenet AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-News: freenet exceeds expectations for free cash flow – customer base and service revenues continue to grow, guidance for adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow confirmed
EQS Group EQS-CMS: freenet AG: Release of a capital market information
RSS Feed
freenet AG zu myNews hinzufügen