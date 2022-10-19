  • Suche
Vodafone Group Aktie

1,20EUR
-0,04EUR
-3,10%
16:16:59
STU
1,04GBP
-0,03GBP
-2,46%
17:36:05
BTE

WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

09.11.2022 16:46

Vodafone Group Buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

Vodafone Group Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 215 Pence belassen. Der Einstieg der Finanzinvestoren GIP und KKR bei der Funkturmtochter Vantage Towers des britischen Telekommunikationsanbieters sei signifikant positiv für dessen Aktien, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Vodafone werde durch die Transaktion seinen Verschuldungsgrad erheblich senken./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.11.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.11.2022 / 14:07 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
2,15 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,04 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,41 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

16:46 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
19.10.22 Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.10.22 Vodafone Group Outperform Credit Suisse Group
18.10.22 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
17.10.22 Vodafone Group Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+35,53%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +35,53%
Ø Kursziel: 1,41
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
Credit Suisse Group
1 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
1 £
UBS AG
1 £
Bernstein Research
1 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1 £
Barclays Capital
1 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +35,53%
Ø Kursziel: 1,41
alle Vodafone Group PLC Kursziele

