FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone anlässlich einer Beteiligung von knapp 5 Prozent des US-Medienkonzerns Liberty Global am britischen Telekomkonzern auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 195 Pence belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.02.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.02.2023 / 06:45 / CET

