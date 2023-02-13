DAX 15.468 +0,5%ESt50 4.262 +0,5%TDax 3.294 +0,8%Dow 34.246 +1,1%Nas 11.892 +1,5%Bitcoin 20.191 -0,7%Euro 1,0782 +0,5%Öl 85,60 -0,2%Gold 1.859 +0,3%
Vodafone Group Aktie

1,12 EUR +0,04 EUR +3,94 %
WKNA1XA83 SymbolVODPF
0,98 GBP +0,07 GBP +7,24 %
WKNA1XA83 SymbolVODPF
WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Vodafone Group Buy

13:31 - Deutsche Bank AG
Vodafone Group Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone anlässlich einer Beteiligung von knapp 5 Prozent des US-Medienkonzerns Liberty Global am britischen Telekomkonzern auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 195 Pence belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.02.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.02.2023 / 06:45 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,95 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,12 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
0,98 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,13 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

