Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 185 Pence belassen. Die Ernennung von Margherita Della Valle zur neuen Konzernchefin wertete Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie als eine gute Nachricht. Die Aussichten auf nachhaltige Dividenden und eine geschäftliche Erholung seien mit der Managerin gut./bek/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.04.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CEST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.04.2023 / 07:22 / CEST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
1,85 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,09 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
0,96 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,13 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|13:51
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.04.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.04.23
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.04.23
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
