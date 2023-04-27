DAX 15.841 +0,3%ESt50 4.337 -0,5%TDax 3.261 +0,3%Dow 33.842 +0,1%Nas 12.122 -0,2%Bitcoin 26.646 -0,3%Euro 1,0998 -0,3%Öl 78,91 +0,8%Gold 1.984 -0,2%
DAX etwas höher -- Wall Street startet tiefer -- Varta senkt Erwartungen für Gewinn -- Mercedes-Benz hebt Ausblick an -- Covestro passt Prognose an -- Deutsche Bank, Amazon, Intel im Fokus
Vodafone Group Aktie

1,09 EUR +0,01 EUR +1,30 %
STU
0,96 GBP +0,01 GBP +0,93 %
BTE
Marktkap.28,79 Mrd. EUR KGV13,64 Div. Rendite5,98

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Deutsche Bank AG

Vodafone Group Buy

13:51
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 185 Pence belassen. Die Ernennung von Margherita Della Valle zur neuen Konzernchefin wertete Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie als eine gute Nachricht. Die Aussichten auf nachhaltige Dividenden und eine geschäftliche Erholung seien mit der Managerin gut./bek/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.04.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CEST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.04.2023 / 07:22 / CEST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: peterschreiber.media/ shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,85 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,09 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
0,96 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,13 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

