Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Pence belassen. Es sei ermutigend, dass es womöglich mehr als nur einen möglichen Interessenten für die spanische Tochter gebe, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie unter Verweis auf Pressespekulationen. Denen zufolge sollen sich die Finanzinvestoren JB Capital und Apollo Global Management für ein Angebot zusammengeschlossen haben, möglicherweise hätten auch Apax Partners und die Bank Macquarie Interesse. Laut Grindle wird damit ein Komplettverkauf wahrscheinlicher als ein Gemeinschaftsunternehmen. Im September hatte bereits der britische Investor Zegona mitgeteilt, er führe Gespräche mit Vodafone./tav/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.10.2023 / 11:36 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
1,55 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
0,89 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
0,76 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,09 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
