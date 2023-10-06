DAX 15.128 -0,7%ESt50 4.113 -0,8%MSCI World 2.845 +1,0%Dow 33.430 +0,1%Nas 13.379 -0,4%Bitcoin 26.090 -1,4%Euro 1,0540 -0,5%Öl 88,14 +4,4%Gold 1.849 +1,0%
Vodafone Group Aktie

0,89 EUR ±0,00 EUR +0,40 %
STU
0,76 GBP ±0,00 GBP +0,02 %
BTE
Marktkap. 23,41 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Deutsche Bank AG

Vodafone Group Buy

17:01 Uhr
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
0,89 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,40%
News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Pence belassen. Es sei ermutigend, dass es womöglich mehr als nur einen möglichen Interessenten für die spanische Tochter gebe, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie unter Verweis auf Pressespekulationen. Denen zufolge sollen sich die Finanzinvestoren JB Capital und Apollo Global Management für ein Angebot zusammengeschlossen haben, möglicherweise hätten auch Apax Partners und die Bank Macquarie Interesse. Laut Grindle wird damit ein Komplettverkauf wahrscheinlicher als ein Gemeinschaftsunternehmen. Im September hatte bereits der britische Investor Zegona mitgeteilt, er führe Gespräche mit Vodafone./tav/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.10.2023 / 11:36 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

