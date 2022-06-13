LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Vodafone von "Overweight" auf "Equal Weight" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 150 auf 140 Pence gesenkt. Angesichts einer steigenden Inflation mangele es den Telekomanbietern an Preissetzungsmöglichkeiten, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Das belege auch ein Blick auf die letzte Dekade. Das inflationäre Umfeld und die konjunkturelle Schwäche könnten noch bis ins kommende Jahr fortdauern. Mit den Aktivitäten in Schwellenländern könne Vodafone überdurchschnittlich von der Inflation betroffen sein./bek/ajx