  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
MyStory: Wie ich über nachhaltige Wälder meine Klimabilanz ausgleiche-w-

Vodafone Group Aktie

1,47EUR
-0,02EUR
-1,31%
10:33:19
STU
1,26GBP
±0,00GBP
-0,14%
10:46:18
BTE

WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
22.06.2022 10:31

Vodafone Group Equal Weight (Barclays Capital)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Vodafone von "Overweight" auf "Equal Weight" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 150 auf 140 Pence gesenkt. Angesichts einer steigenden Inflation mangele es den Telekomanbietern an Preissetzungsmöglichkeiten, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Das belege auch ein Blick auf die letzte Dekade. Das inflationäre Umfeld und die konjunkturelle Schwäche könnten noch bis ins kommende Jahr fortdauern. Mit den Aktivitäten in Schwellenländern könne Vodafone überdurchschnittlich von der Inflation betroffen sein./bek/ajx

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.06.2022 / 05:31 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.06.2022 / 05:41 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
1,40 £
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
1,26 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,15%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
1,26 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,31%
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,60 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

10:31 Uhr Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
13.06.22 Vodafone Group Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.06.22 Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
01.06.22 Vodafone Group Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.05.22 Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX tief im Minus - unter 13.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen geben nach -- Daimler Truck lädt zur ersten öffentlichen Hauptversammlung -- Salzgitter, Nordex, HUGO BOSS im Fokus
Crédit Agricole will Gewinn in den kommenden Jahren moderat erhöhen. Novartis will Patent für Gilenya-Dosierungsschema 'energisch' verteidigen. Facebook ändert System zur Personalisierung von Wohnungsanzeigen nach Diskriminierungsklage. Ford-Belegschaft wartet auf Standort-Entscheidung.
21.06.22
Vodafone recycelt über eine Million ausrangierte Handys aus Afrika - Vodafone-Aktie stabil (dpa-afx)
21.06.22
Studie: Westeuropa holt bei fünfter Mobilfunkgeneration 5G stark auf (dpa-afx)
21.06.22
Umwelt: Vodafone will pro verkauftem Smartphone ein altes recyceln (Golem.de)
21.06.22
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Börsen kräftig im Plus -- Tesla streicht Stellen -- Kein Durchbruch für Bayer im Glyphosat-Streit -- Nordex: Rote Zahlen -- RWE, Intel im Fokus (finanzen.net)
21.06.22
Vodafone recycelt über eine Million alte Handys aus Afrika (Heise)
20.06.22
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie schlussendlich gefragt: Offenbar mehrere Interessenten für Funkmastsparte der Deutschen Telekom (dpa-afx)
20.06.22
KKR, GIP, Stonepeak bieten für Telekom-Masten - Agentur (Dow Jones)
20.06.22
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Pfizer beteiligt sich an Valneva -- RWE kooperiert mit Commerzbank -- Bayer, Deutsche Telekom, Delivery Hero, Bitcoin im Fokus (finanzen.net)
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX tief im Minus - unter 13.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen geben nach -- Daimler Truck lädt zur ersten öffentlichen Hauptversammlung -- Salzgitter, Nordex, HUGO BOSS im Fokus
Crédit Agricole will Gewinn in den kommenden Jahren moderat erhöhen. Novartis will Patent für Gilenya-Dosierungsschema 'energisch' verteidigen. Facebook ändert System zur Personalisierung von Wohnungsanzeigen nach Diskriminierungsklage. Ford-Belegschaft wartet auf Standort-Entscheidung.
06:53 Uhr
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX tief im Minus - unter 13.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen geben nach -- Daimler Truck lädt zur ersten öffentlichen Hauptversammlung -- Salzgitter, Nordex, HUGO BOSS im Fokus (finanzen.net)
21.06.22
Vodafone recycelt über eine Million ausrangierte Handys aus Afrika - Vodafone-Aktie stabil (dpa-afx)
21.06.22
Studie: Westeuropa holt bei fünfter Mobilfunkgeneration 5G stark auf (dpa-afx)
21.06.22
Umwelt: Vodafone will pro verkauftem Smartphone ein altes recyceln (Golem.de)
21.06.22
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Börsen kräftig im Plus -- Tesla streicht Stellen -- Kein Durchbruch für Bayer im Glyphosat-Streit -- Nordex: Rote Zahlen -- RWE, Intel im Fokus (finanzen.net)
21.06.22
Vodafone recycelt über eine Million alte Handys aus Afrika (Heise)
20.06.22
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie schlussendlich gefragt: Offenbar mehrere Interessenten für Funkmastsparte der Deutschen Telekom (dpa-afx)
20.06.22
KKR, GIP, Stonepeak bieten für Telekom-Masten - Agentur (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC News
RSS Feed
Vodafone Group PLC zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+26,85%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +26,85%
Ø Kursziel: 1,60
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
Credit Suisse Group
1 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
Barclays Capital
1 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +26,85%
Ø Kursziel: 1,60
alle Vodafone Group PLC Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

09:58 Uhr Diageo Overweight
09:53 Uhr Rio Tinto Sector Perform
09:44 Uhr Rio Tinto Hold
09:42 Uhr Vodafone Group Equal Weight
09:24 Uhr Zur Rose Underperform
09:20 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
09:10 Uhr Enel Overweight
09:09 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Add
08:14 Uhr Bayer Overweight
08:13 Uhr Valeo SA Buy
08:10 Uhr Nordex Neutral
08:01 Uhr Glencore Overweight
08:01 Uhr Beiersdorf Overweight
07:56 Uhr Carrefour Underperform
07:37 Uhr Kone Hold
07:29 Uhr Barclays Buy
07:23 Uhr Kone Sell
07:16 Uhr ArcelorMittal Neutral
07:15 Uhr voestalpine Underweight
07:15 Uhr Salzgitter Underweight
21.06.22 SYNLAB Neutral
21.06.22 Fresenius Medical Care Buy
21.06.22 Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
21.06.22 Vossloh Hold
21.06.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
21.06.22 Fresenius Medical Care Underperform
21.06.22 Beiersdorf Kaufen
21.06.22 Bayer Buy
21.06.22 Bayer Overweight
21.06.22 flatexDEGIRO Buy
21.06.22 Fresenius Overweight
21.06.22 RWE Overweight
21.06.22 Bayer Overweight
21.06.22 Pernod Ricard Sector Perform
21.06.22 LOréal Sector Perform
21.06.22 Glencore Outperform
21.06.22 Deutsche Post Buy
21.06.22 flatexDEGIRO Buy
21.06.22 Nestlé Sector Perform
21.06.22 Danone Sector Perform
21.06.22 Beiersdorf Underperform
21.06.22 Henkel vz. Sector Perform
21.06.22 Unilever Sector Perform
21.06.22 Sanofi Buy
21.06.22 Diageo Buy
21.06.22 Apple Buy
21.06.22 easyJet Buy
21.06.22 TUI Underperform
21.06.22 BP Outperform
21.06.22 Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Outperform

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sollte das 9-Euro-Ticket über den August hinaus verlängert werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen