  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

Vodafone Group Aktie

1,25EUR
+0,04EUR
+2,94%
10:31:29
STU
1,07GBP
+0,03GBP
+2,91%
10:31:15
CHX

WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
04.10.2022 10:06

Vodafone Group Equal Weight (Barclays Capital)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Vodafone angesichts Gesprächen über eine Verschmelzung des UK-Geschäfts mit Three UK auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 120 Pence belassen. Solch ein Deal verspreche deutliche Kostensynergien, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie zu den Aktien des britischen Telekommunikationsanbieters. Die britische Wettbewerbsbehörde CMA wäre aber wohl der größte Stolperstein, insbesondere angesichts der aktuellen Debatte über die Lebenshaltungskosten./tih/la

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Laufzeit Cap Kurs
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Vodafone SN7SPW 17.03.2023 1,20
1,00
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Vodafone SN756P 16.06.2023 1,20
0,97
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SN7SPW, SN756P. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.10.2022 / 14:09 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.10.2022 / 14:14 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
1,20 £
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
1,21 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Equal Weight		 Kurs aktuell:
1,07 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,45 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

10:06 Uhr Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
08:31 Uhr Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.10.22 Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.10.22 Vodafone Group Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.09.22 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

DAX zeitweise über 12.500 Punkten -- Nikkei legt letztendlich zu - Chinesische Börsen im Feiertag -- Porsche, VW und BMW auf dem US-Automarkt mit höherem Absatz -- ProSiebenSat.1, BASF im Fokus
Nestlé-Chef rechnet nicht mit baldigem Ende der Kosteninflation. Australiens Notenbank hebt Leitzins an - allerdings nur leicht. EU-Kommission bereitet sich auf mögliche Stromausfälle vor. Sika stockt Umsatzprognose auf. Holcim kauft Polymers Sealants North America zu. Roche erhält in den USA Zulassung für Brustkrebs-Begleittest. Gebiet um Nord-Stream-Lecks abgesperrt - Untersuchungen geplant. RTL will Sender M6 nun doch nicht verkaufen.
03.10.22
Vodafone-Aktie legt zu: Vodafone will Three UK übernehmen (dpa-afx)
03.10.22
Vodafone and Three in talks to create UK’s biggest mobile operator (Financial Times)
03.10.22
Vodafone Speeds Up Talks To Merge With Rival Three (Forbes)
03.10.22
Medien: Vodafone will Geschäfte in Großbritannien mit Three UK zusammenlegen (dpa-afx)
03.10.22
Vodafone, Three UK in talks for merger of operations (RTE.ie)
03.10.22
Wall Street letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX schließt in Grün -- Tesla-Auslieferungen enttäuschen -- Vodafone will Three UK übernehmen -- RWE plant Milliardenkauf- Accelleron-IPO, Porsche, Sixt im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.10.22
Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16] (rss)
02.10.22
Vodafone and Airbus express concern over any escalation in Northern Ireland Protocol row (Belfast Telegraph)
DAX zeitweise über 12.500 Punkten -- Nikkei legt letztendlich zu - Chinesische Börsen im Feiertag -- Porsche, VW und BMW auf dem US-Automarkt mit höherem Absatz -- ProSiebenSat.1, BASF im Fokus
Nestlé-Chef rechnet nicht mit baldigem Ende der Kosteninflation. Australiens Notenbank hebt Leitzins an - allerdings nur leicht. EU-Kommission bereitet sich auf mögliche Stromausfälle vor. Sika stockt Umsatzprognose auf. Holcim kauft Polymers Sealants North America zu. Roche erhält in den USA Zulassung für Brustkrebs-Begleittest. Gebiet um Nord-Stream-Lecks abgesperrt - Untersuchungen geplant. RTL will Sender M6 nun doch nicht verkaufen.
03.10.22
Vodafone-Aktie legt zu: Vodafone will Three UK übernehmen (dpa-afx)
03.10.22
Medien: Vodafone will Geschäfte in Großbritannien mit Three UK zusammenlegen (dpa-afx)
03.10.22
Wall Street letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX schließt in Grün -- Tesla-Auslieferungen enttäuschen -- Vodafone will Three UK übernehmen -- RWE plant Milliardenkauf- Accelleron-IPO, Porsche, Sixt im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.09.22
Vantage Towers: 1&1 Mobilfunk gibt Vodafone die Schuld an spätem Start (Golem.de)
22.09.22
ROUNDUP: Bundesnetzagentur schlägt Verfahren für Mobilfunk-Auktionen vor (dpa-afx)
22.09.22
WDH: Bundesnetzagentur schlägt Verfahren für Mobilfunk-Auktionen vor (dpa-afx)
22.09.22
Bundesnetzagentur schlägt Verfahren für Mobilfunk-Auktionen vor (dpa-afx)
22.09.22
Telefonica Deutschland-Aktie stabil: O2 kooperiert bei Antennenstandorten mit Wettbewerbern (dpa-afx)
DAX zeitweise über 12.500 Punkten -- Nikkei legt letztendlich zu - Chinesische Börsen im Feiertag -- Porsche, VW und BMW auf dem US-Automarkt mit höherem Absatz -- ProSiebenSat.1, BASF im Fokus
Nestlé-Chef rechnet nicht mit baldigem Ende der Kosteninflation. Australiens Notenbank hebt Leitzins an - allerdings nur leicht. EU-Kommission bereitet sich auf mögliche Stromausfälle vor. Sika stockt Umsatzprognose auf. Holcim kauft Polymers Sealants North America zu. Roche erhält in den USA Zulassung für Brustkrebs-Begleittest. Gebiet um Nord-Stream-Lecks abgesperrt - Untersuchungen geplant. RTL will Sender M6 nun doch nicht verkaufen.
06:53 Uhr
DAX zeitweise über 12.500 Punkten -- Nikkei legt letztendlich zu - Chinesische Börsen im Feiertag -- Porsche, VW und BMW auf dem US-Automarkt mit höherem Absatz -- ProSiebenSat.1, BASF im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.10.22
Vodafone-Aktie legt zu: Vodafone will Three UK übernehmen (dpa-afx)
03.10.22
Vodafone and Three in talks to create UK’s biggest mobile operator (Financial Times)
03.10.22
Vodafone Speeds Up Talks To Merge With Rival Three (Forbes)
03.10.22
Medien: Vodafone will Geschäfte in Großbritannien mit Three UK zusammenlegen (dpa-afx)
03.10.22
Vodafone, Three UK in talks for merger of operations (RTE.ie)
03.10.22
Wall Street letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX schließt in Grün -- Tesla-Auslieferungen enttäuschen -- Vodafone will Three UK übernehmen -- RWE plant Milliardenkauf- Accelleron-IPO, Porsche, Sixt im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.10.22
Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16] (rss)
DAX zeitweise über 12.500 Punkten -- Nikkei legt letztendlich zu - Chinesische Börsen im Feiertag -- Porsche, VW und BMW auf dem US-Automarkt mit höherem Absatz -- ProSiebenSat.1, BASF im Fokus
Nestlé-Chef rechnet nicht mit baldigem Ende der Kosteninflation. Australiens Notenbank hebt Leitzins an - allerdings nur leicht. EU-Kommission bereitet sich auf mögliche Stromausfälle vor. Sika stockt Umsatzprognose auf. Holcim kauft Polymers Sealants North America zu. Roche erhält in den USA Zulassung für Brustkrebs-Begleittest. Gebiet um Nord-Stream-Lecks abgesperrt - Untersuchungen geplant. RTL will Sender M6 nun doch nicht verkaufen.
06:53 Uhr
DAX zeitweise über 12.500 Punkten -- Nikkei legt letztendlich zu - Chinesische Börsen im Feiertag -- Porsche, VW und BMW auf dem US-Automarkt mit höherem Absatz -- ProSiebenSat.1, BASF im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.10.22
Vodafone-Aktie legt zu: Vodafone will Three UK übernehmen (dpa-afx)
03.10.22
Medien: Vodafone will Geschäfte in Großbritannien mit Three UK zusammenlegen (dpa-afx)
03.10.22
Wall Street letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX schließt in Grün -- Tesla-Auslieferungen enttäuschen -- Vodafone will Three UK übernehmen -- RWE plant Milliardenkauf- Accelleron-IPO, Porsche, Sixt im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.09.22
Vantage Towers: 1&1 Mobilfunk gibt Vodafone die Schuld an spätem Start (Golem.de)
22.09.22
ROUNDUP: Bundesnetzagentur schlägt Verfahren für Mobilfunk-Auktionen vor (dpa-afx)
22.09.22
WDH: Bundesnetzagentur schlägt Verfahren für Mobilfunk-Auktionen vor (dpa-afx)
22.09.22
Bundesnetzagentur schlägt Verfahren für Mobilfunk-Auktionen vor (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC Newsmehr Vodafone Group PLC News
RSS Feed
Vodafone Group PLC zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+35,64%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +35,64%
Ø Kursziel: 1,45
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Credit Suisse Group
1 £
Barclays Capital
1 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
1 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1 £
Bernstein Research
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
UBS AG
1 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +35,64%
Ø Kursziel: 1,45
alle Vodafone Group PLC Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

09:18 Uhr Vodafone Group Equal Weight
09:14 Uhr Philips Overweight
08:59 Uhr METRO (St.) Equal Weight
08:56 Uhr Siemens Healthineers Overweight
08:53 Uhr Zalando Equal Weight
08:48 Uhr HelloFresh Overweight
08:21 Uhr RWE Kaufen
08:19 Uhr KION GROUP Overweight
08:18 Uhr GSK Neutral
08:15 Uhr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Overweight
08:10 Uhr Kering Neutral
07:52 Uhr TotalEnergies Buy
07:51 Uhr Eni Buy
07:46 Uhr BP Conviction Buy List
07:45 Uhr K+S Overweight
07:43 Uhr Vodafone Group Neutral
07:42 Uhr Vantage Towers Underweight
03.10.22 Prosus Overweight
03.10.22 Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
03.10.22 Novo Nordisk Overweight
03.10.22 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Outperform
03.10.22 Credit Suisse (CS) Hold
03.10.22 Reckitt Benckiser Overweight
03.10.22 Tesla Buy
03.10.22 GSK Hold
03.10.22 ArcelorMittal Outperform
03.10.22 EssilorLuxottica Hold
03.10.22 Deutsche Telekom Outperform
03.10.22 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Outperform
03.10.22 JPMorgan Chase Outperform
03.10.22 Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
03.10.22 BNP Paribas Outperform
03.10.22 HSBC Outperform
03.10.22 Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Outperform
03.10.22 Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
03.10.22 Siemens Outperform
03.10.22 Nike Outperform
03.10.22 UBS Outperform
03.10.22 Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
03.10.22 Novo Nordisk Overweight
03.10.22 Coca-Cola Outperform
03.10.22 Reckitt Benckiser Outperform
03.10.22 Infineon Outperform
03.10.22 EssilorLuxottica Outperform
03.10.22 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
03.10.22 Kering Outperform
03.10.22 Evonik Sell
03.10.22 TotalEnergies Sector Perform
03.10.22 Flutter Entertainment Buy
03.10.22 LANXESS Buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass es in den kommenden sechs Monaten schwieriger wird, die eigenen Renditeerwartungen zu erzielen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen