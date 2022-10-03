LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Vodafone angesichts Gesprächen über eine Verschmelzung des UK-Geschäfts mit Three UK auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 120 Pence belassen. Solch ein Deal verspreche deutliche Kostensynergien, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie zu den Aktien des britischen Telekommunikationsanbieters. Die britische Wettbewerbsbehörde CMA wäre aber wohl der größte Stolperstein, insbesondere angesichts der aktuellen Debatte über die Lebenshaltungskosten./tih/la