|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
1,20 £
|Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight
|Kurs*:
1,21 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
1,07 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,45 £
|10:06 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08:31 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.10.22
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.10.22
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.09.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.10.22
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.09.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.09.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|16.09.22
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.09.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|24.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
