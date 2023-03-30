DAX 15.526 -0,5%ESt50 4.298 -0,4%TDax 3.295 +0,1%Dow 33.459 +0,2%Nas 12.025 -0,8%Bitcoin 25.820 +0,5%Euro 1,0938 -0,2%Öl 84,45 -0,4%Gold 2.023 +0,2%
Vodafone Group Aktie

1,02 EUR +0,01 EUR +1,19 %
STU
0,89 GBP +0,02 GBP +2,06 %
LSE
WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Barclays Capital

Vodafone Group Equal Weight

14:11
Vodafone Group Equal Weight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 115 auf 110 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Analyst Maurice Patrick kappte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie seine Prognosen für die freien Barmittelzuflüsse der Briten. Er begründet dies mit höheren Investitionen und niedrigeren Dividenden von VodZiggo und Vantage Towers./ag/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.04.2023 / 18:01 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.04.2023 / 20:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
1,10 £
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
1,03 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Equal Weight		 Kurs aktuell:
0,89 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,12 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

