Vodafone Group Aktie

Marktkap. 22,23 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Barclays Capital

Vodafone Group Equal Weight

14:11 Uhr
Vodafone Group Equal Weight
Vodafone Group PLC
0,82 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,12%
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 90 Pence belassen. Spekulationen um eine Kooperation von Vodafone und Fastweb auf dem italienischen Markt seien nicht neu, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Schon 2014 habe es solche Spekulationen gegeben./bek/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.11.2023 / 18:34 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.11.2023 / 05:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

