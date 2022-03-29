  • Suche
01.04.2022 11:46

Vodafone Group Overweight (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 165 auf 155 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die neuen Schätzungen für den europäischen Telekomsektor resultierten aus der erwarteten konjunkturellen Abschwächung in Folge des Ukraine-Konflikts, schrieb Analyst Mathieu Robilliard in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Bei Vodafone bleibe der noch ausstehende Jahresausblick abzuwarten, um sich ein genaueres Bild der Lage zu machen./mf/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.04.2022 / 01:51 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.04.2022 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Overweight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
1,55 £
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
1,25 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
23,61%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
1,26 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,67%
Analyst Name:
Mathieu Robilliard 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,67 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

09.03.22
Form 6-K 839923 (rss)
16.11.21
Vodafone hält die Dividende stabil (MyDividends)
18.05.21
Vodafone schüttet eine konstante Dividende aus (MyDividends)
