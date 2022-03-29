LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 165 auf 155 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die neuen Schätzungen für den europäischen Telekomsektor resultierten aus der erwarteten konjunkturellen Abschwächung in Folge des Ukraine-Konflikts, schrieb Analyst Mathieu Robilliard in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Bei Vodafone bleibe der noch ausstehende Jahresausblick abzuwarten, um sich ein genaueres Bild der Lage zu machen./mf/edh