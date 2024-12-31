DAX19.885 -0,1%ESt504.860 -0,7%Top 10 Crypto15,41 +4,7%Dow42.544 -0,1%Nas19.311 -0,9%Bitcoin93.220 +2,2%Euro1,0354 ±-0,0%Öl75,63 +1,1%Gold2.646 +0,8%
Profil
Performance

Öl, Goldpreis & Co: Rohstoffe 2024 - die Gewinner und Verlierer im vergangenen Jahr

01.01.25 21:31 Uhr
Rohstoffe 2024: Gewinner und Verlierer des vergangenen Jahres | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Jahr stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in 2024

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.01.2024 und dem 31.12.2024. Stand ist der 31.12.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -23,03 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 31: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -20,73 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 30: Reispreis

Reispreis: -19,12 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -17,12 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -16,67 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 27: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -14,81 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -13,73 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -9,52 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -9,13 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -8,82 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -5,84 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -5,10 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -4,32 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -3,69 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -2,99 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Maispreis

Maispreis: -2,97 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 3,77 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 6,52 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 7,00 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 11,49 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 14,60 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 14,90 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 16,44 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 18,02 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 7: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 19,12 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 21,40 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 27,25 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 48,61 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 3: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 55,62 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 68,09 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 159,78 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

