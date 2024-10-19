DAX19.657 +0,4%ESt504.986 +0,8%MSCIW3.754 +0,4%Dow43.276 +0,1%Nas18.490 +0,6%Bitcoin62.863 -0,1%Euro1,0867 +0,3%Öl73,17 -1,7%Gold2.721 ±0,0%
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen höher - Dow mit Rekord -- Netflix verdient mehr als erwartet -- Commerzbank betont Fokus auf Eigenständigkeit -- Autowerte, Moderna, Goldpreis im Fokus
Top News
KW 42: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche KW 42: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Robinhood-Aktie im Aufschwung: Ein Blick auf die Risiken Robinhood-Aktie im Aufschwung: Ein Blick auf die Risiken
Tops & Flops

KW 42: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

19.10.24 02:12 Uhr
Rohstoffmarkt KW 42: Gold, Öl und andere Top-Performer im Wochenrückblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 42

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 13.10.2024 und dem 18.10.2024. Stand ist der 18.10.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -13,69 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 31: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -8,42 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -8,33 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -7,85 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -7,67 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -5,61 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -5,54 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -3,47 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -3,24 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -3,00 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Maispreis

Maispreis: -2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,33 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 20: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -2,21 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -2,09 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 18: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,20 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,87 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,30 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,17 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 6: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 1,32 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 1,97 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,19 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 3,45 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 3,77 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

