KW 42: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 13.10.2024 und dem 18.10.2024. Stand ist der 18.10.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -13,69 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 31: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -8,42 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -8,33 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -7,85 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -7,67 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -5,61 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -5,54 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -3,47 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -3,24 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -3,00 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Maispreis
Maispreis: -2,64 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,33 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 20: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -2,21 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -2,09 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 18: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -1,39 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,20 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -0,87 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -0,80 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -0,53 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -0,45 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Reispreis
Reispreis: -0,27 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 0,30 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 0,94 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,17 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 6: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 1,32 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 1,97 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 1,98 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 2,19 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 3,45 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 3,77 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
