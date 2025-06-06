Rohstoffe im Juni 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Welche Rohstoffe haben im Juni Top performt - welche waren Flops? Die besten und schlechtesten Commodities für Anleger finden Sie hier.
Platz 25: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.06.2025 und dem 30.06.2025. Stand ist der 30.06.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -23,16 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -9,65 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -8,10 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 21: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -6,10 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -5,88 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Maispreis
Maispreis: -5,63 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Reispreis
Reispreis: -3,11 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -2,74 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -0,95 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -0,93 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -0,38 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 13: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,09 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 0,29 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 11: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 2,90 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 3,01 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 9: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 3,88 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 4,48 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 6,66 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 9,04 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 9,90 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 12,54 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 12,77 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 2: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 13,35 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 26,29 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
